Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Projected to Exceed $158 Billion by 2025

The global pharmaceutical packaging market size is expected to reach USD 158.24 billion by 2025. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.



The market is driven by increasing consumption of pharmaceutical packaging materials in emerging economies, most notably in China, Brazil, and India. This is in reaction to increasing government spending on healthcare infrastructure in these countries.



The market has been witnessing significant demand for pharmaceutical packaging in African countries. Though the industry is yet to achieve its full potential in Africa, the region promises considerable growth over the forecast period owing to economic developments in countries such as South Africa and Nigeria. Sub-Saharan Africa, in particular, is expected to bolster the demand for pharmaceutical packaging products throughout the forecast period backed by significant economic development. Emerging economies across the globe have encouraged international players to setup their manufacturing plants on the back of rising pharmaceutical exports in the aforementioned countries.



Another significant factor triggering the demand for pharmaceutical packaging materials is the increasing demand for blister packaging and drug delivery devices. In this respect, the emergence of novel drug delivery systems with unique forms (patches and rings) has necessitated the employment of pharmaceutical packaging materials across the globe. In addition, the market is driven by the increasing demand for blister packaging solutions for the packaging of drug items/products. The employment of blister packaging materials helps extend the shelf life of pharmaceutical products while offering enhanced clarity/transparency in packages.



North America emerged as the largest market for pharmaceutical packaging in 2018, with a revenue of USD 35.11 billion. The region is expected to retain its prominent position over the forecast period and claim a share of 33% by 2025. U.S. has been a leading regional market and has been witnessing exponential growth. Mexico is a major production site for large pharmaceutical companies. The emergence of Mexico as a sourcing destination for domestic companies looking to manufacture and sell complex, especially manufactured products is expected to boost pharmaceutical industry growth in the region. This, in turn, is likely to drive the product demand over the forecast period.



The pharmaceutical packaging market is highly fragmented with both domestic and international players sharing the market space. However, it is led by the players such as Amcor Ltd., Becton, Dickinson & Company, Aptar Group Inc., Capsugel Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Schott AG, Owens Illinois Inc., West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Berry Plastics Group Inc., Westrock Company, andSGD SA among others. Product innovation, portfolio expansion, and mergers and acquisitions were observed to be some of the most preferred strategies by these players to stay abreast of the competition.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

In terms of material, plastics and polymers held the leading market share of 38% in 2018. Plastics and polymers are being considered as ideal packaging materials by pharmaceutical companies owing to their advantages such as the availability of various types of quality and ease of manufacturing.

In terms of product, primary pharmaceutical packaging is expected register the fastest CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period. Demand for primary packaging is driven by the increasing consumption of protein-based, biotechnologically manufactured medications, highly viscous or low-dosage drug formulations, and a series of oncologic and ophthalmologic medications.

In terms of end use, contract packaging is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period. Market players have been focusing on increasing the outsourcing of packaging activities to save on time and various expenses.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.2% over the forecast period. Tremendous growth in population coupled with a steady economic growth in countries such as China, India, and Japan is contributing to the regional growth.

The pharmaceutical packaging market has been witnessing intense rivalry among key participants in terms of product offerings, product innovation, and global presence.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Insights

2.2 Segmental Insights

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Related Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Raw Material Trends

3.3.1.1 Major Raw Material Analysis

3.3.1.2 Procurement Best Practices

3.3.2 Manufacturing trends

3.3.2.1 Technology Trends

3.3.2.2 Outsourcing and contract manufacturing trends

3.3.3 Cost structure and profit margin analysis

3.3.3.1 Average Selling Price Analysis

3.3.3.2 Profit margin and cost analysis

3.3.4 sales channel analysis

3.3.5 Vendor selection criteria

3.4 Technology Overview

3.4.1 Technology timeline

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1 Growth of pharmaceutical industry in emerging economies

3.6.1.2 Growing demand for drug delivery devices and blister packaging

3.6.2 Market restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1 Increasing packaging costs

3.6.3 Industry challenges

3.6.3.1 Growing number of counterfeit products

3.7 Business Environment Analysis

3.7.1 Porter's Analysis

3.7.1.1 Threat of new entrants

3.7.1.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.7.1.3 Bargaining power of buyers

3.7.1.4 Threat of substitutes

3.7.1.5 Competitive rivalry

3.7.2 PESTLE Analysis

3.7.2.1 Political Landscape

3.7.2.2 Environmental Landscape

3.7.2.3 Social Landscape

3.7.2.4 Technology Landscape

3.7.2.5 Economic Landscape

3.7.2.6 Legal Landscape

3.7.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.7.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.7.3.2 Licensing & partnership

3.8 Market Entry Strategy



Chapter 4 Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Definitions & Scope

4.2 Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Material Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

4.3 Plastics & Polymers

4.4 Paper & Paperboard

4.5 Glass

4.6 Aluminum Foil

4.7 Others



Chapter 5 Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Definitions & Scope

5.2 Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

5.3 Primary Pharmaceutical Packaging

5.4 Secondary Pharmaceutical Packaging

5.5 Tertiary Pharmaceutical Packaging



Chapter 6 Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Definitions & Scope

6.2 Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

6.3 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

6.4 Retail Pharmacy

6.5 Contract Packaging

6.6 Institutional Pharmacy

6.7 Others



Chapter 7 Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Definition & Scope

7.2 Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Regional movement analysis, 2018 & 2025

7.3 North America

7.4 Europe

7.5 Asia-Pacific

7.6 Central & South America

7.7 Middle East & Africa



Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis

8.1 Key Players' Recent Developments & Their Impact

8.2 Key Innovators, Market Leader, and Emerging Players

8.3 Vendor Landscape

8.4 Public Companies

8.5 Private Companies



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 Amcor Ltd.

9.2 Becton, Dickinson & Company

9.3 Aptar Group Inc.

9.4 Capsugel Inc.

9.5 Gerresheimer AG

9.6 Schott AG

9.7 Owens Illinois Inc.

9.8 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

9.9 Berry Plastics Group Inc.

9.10 Westrock Company

9.11 SGD S.A.

9.12 COMAR LLC

9.13 International Paper Company



