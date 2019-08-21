Global Phototherapy Equipment Market by Product, Application, End-use, and Region (2014-2026)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phototherapy Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (LED, Conventional), By Application (Neonatal Jaundice, Skin Disease Treatment), By End Use (Homecare), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global phototherapy equipment market size is expected to reach at USD 845.7 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 6.3%.



Rising prevalence of skin diseases across the globe has led to an increased demand for phototherapy equipment. According to healthline data, nearly 150,000 new psoriasis cases develop each year in U.S. Thus, rising cases of psoriasis is expected to boost the demand for these devices in near future. Eczema, one of the severe skin diseases, has also contributed to the market growth. Neonatal jaundice is another disease that requires phototherapy treatment to reduce high bilirubin levels.



According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), around 60 to 80% of healthy newborns are likely to develop neonatal jaundice. Furthermore, constant technological advancements pertaining to these will boost the market growth. LED-based devices are being highly adopted, which has further accelerated the growth of the market. The LED lights are cheaper as compared to conventional equipment and has a long-lasting effect. These lights also have been proved to be very effective for treating neonatal jaundice. Hence, improvement in technology has impacted the growth of the market.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Conventional phototherapy equipment segment held the second-largest market share due to wide usage of these devices in skin disease treatment

LED equipment are expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to its cost-effectiveness and long-lasting effect

Skin disease treatment application segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2018 owing to rising prevalence of psoriasis and eczema

Neonatal jaundice management is anticipated to witness the maximum growth at a CAGR 6.5% over the forecast period due to increasing incidence of the disease

North America led the phototherapy equipment market in 2018 owing to quick adoption of advanced technologies in the field of phototherapy treatment in this region

Some of the key companies are GE Healthcare, Philips Lighting Holding B.V., Nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Natus Medical, Inc., Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Phototherapy Equipment Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Product Pipeline Analysis, by Stage

3.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1 Cost structure analysis

3.4.2 User perspective analysis

3.4.2.1 Consumer behavior analysis

3.4.2.2 Market influencer analysis

3.4.3 Cost analysis breakdown

3.4.4 List of key end users, by region

3.5 Technology Overview

3.5.1 technology timeline

3.6 Regulatory Framework

3.6.1 Reimbursement framework

3.6.2 Standards and compliances

3.7 Market Dynamics

3.7.1 Market driver analysis

3.7.1.1 Increasing prevalence of severe skin diseases

3.7.1.2 Introduction of technologically advanced products

3.7.1.3 Rising prevalence of neonatal jaundice

3.7.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.2.1 Availability of alternative mode of treatment

3.7.2.2 Product recalls

3.7.3 Industry challenges

3.7.3.1 Presence of ambiguous regulatory framework

3.8 Phototherapy Equipment Market Analysis Tools

3.8.1 Industry analysis - Porter's

3.8.1.1 Supplier Power

3.8.1.2 Buyer Power

3.8.1.3 Substitution Threat

3.8.1.4 Threat from new entrants

3.8.1.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.8.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.8.2.1 Political Landscape

3.8.2.2 Environmental Landscape

3.8.2.3 Social landscape

3.8.2.4 Technology landscape

3.8.2.5 Legal Landscape

3.8.3 Major deals and strategic alliances analysis

3.8.3.1 Joint ventures

3.8.3.2 Mergers and acquisitions

3.8.3.3 Licensing and partnership

3.8.3.4 Technology collaborations

3.8.3.5 Strategic Divestments

3.8.4 Market entry strategies

3.8.5 Case Studies



Chapter 4 Phototherapy Equipment Market - Competitive Analysis

4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

4.2 Company Categorization

4.3 Vendor Landscape

4.3.1 List of key distributors and channel partners

4.3.2 Key customers

4.3.3 Key company market share analysis, 2018

4.4 Public Companies

4.4.1 Company market position analysis

4.4.2 Company market share, by region

4.4.3 Competitive dashboard analysis

4.4.3.1 Market differentiators

4.4.3.2 Synergy analysis: Major deals and strategic alliances

4.5 Private Companies

4.5.1 List of key emerging companies

4.5.2 Regional network map

4.5.3 Company market position analysis

4.5.4 Supplier ranking



Chapter 5 Phototherapy Equipment Market: Product Estimates And Trend Analysis

5.1 Definition & Scope

5.2 Product Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Global Phototherapy Equipment Market, by Product, 2014 to 2026

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 to 2026

5.5.1 Conventional Phototherapy Equipment

5.5.2 LED Phototherapy Equipment

5.5.3 Fiberoptic Phototherapy Equipment



Chapter 6 Phototherapy Equipment Market: Application Estimates And Trend Analysis

6.1 Definition & Scope

6.2 Application Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Global Phototherapy Equipment Market, by Application, 2014 to 2026

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 to 2026

6.5.1 Skin Disease Treatment

6.5.2 Neonatal Jaundice Management



Chapter 7 Phototherapy Equipment Market: End-use Estimates And Trend Analysis

7.1 Definition & Scope

7.2 End-use Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

7.3 Segment Dashboard

7.4 Global Phototherapy Equipment Market, by End-use, 2014 to 2026

7.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 to 2026

7.5.1 Hospitals & Clinics

7.5.2 Homecare



Chapter 8 Phototherapy Equipment Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 Regional Market Snapshot

8.2 Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2018

8.3 Market Share Analysis by Country, 2018

8.4 SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

8.5 Market Size & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2026



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 Company Profiles

9.1.1 Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

9.1.2 GE Healthcare

9.1.3 Natus Medical Incorporated

9.1.4 Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG

9.1.5 Nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.

9.1.6 Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.

9.1.7 Atom Medical Corporation

9.1.8 National Biological Corp.

9.1.9 Solarc Systems Inc.



