Bellatrix Announces Executive Management Changes

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. (“Bellatrix” or the “Company”) (TSX: BXE) announces that Mr. Maxwell Lof will be resigning from his position as the Company’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, effective August 31, 2019, to focus on ongoing health issues.



Bellatrix also announces the hiring and appointment of Mr. Shane Abel as the Company’s new Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1, 2019. Mr. Abel has over eight years of financial executive experience at both public and private companies, and was most recently the Chief Financial Officer of High Ground Energy Inc., a Calgary-based, private equity sponsored oil and gas producer. Mr. Abel’s background also includes almost a decade of experience as an investment banker with BMO Capital Markets, including mergers & acquisitions, equities, debt securities, and bank facilities.

Brent Eshleman, the Company’s President & Chief Executive Officer, commented “while we are sad to see Max leave us, we support him in his decision and wish him good health. We are very pleased to add Shane to the executive management team, and believe that his background and experience will be a great addition for Bellatrix.”

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. is a publicly traded Western Canadian based growth oriented oil and gas company engaged in the exploration for, and the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas reserves, with highly concentrated operations in west central Alberta, principally focused on profitable development of the Spirit River liquids rich natural gas play.

