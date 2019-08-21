Evine Shopping Network Becomes ShopHQ

Celebrates with Three-Day On-Air Event & Launch of New Loyalty Program

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI), today completed the on-air rebranding of its flagship, nationally distributed shopping entertainment network to ShopHQ, capping a six-week awareness campaign with its customers across its television, online, mobile and social media platforms.



“Our customer stands at the forefront of our turnaround here,” said Tim Peterman, CEO of iMedia Brands, Inc., “and I am proud of how our management team utilized customer feedback to formulate this five-part rebranding effort designed to improve engagement with new and existing customers.” The changes include:

New name. We now better understand that the 2015 name change from ShopHQ to Evine was confusing and ineffective. We fixed that in a collaborative fashion over the last six weeks with our vendors and customers.

New sets. Live this Wednesday, our customers will see totally redesigned production sets that better reflect the emotive nature of our brands and vibrant network personality.

New hosts. Customers will begin to interact with six new or returning hosts we have recently hired to complement our existing talented team of hosts. We’re pleased to announce the following new additions to the team: Wendi Russo, Daniel Green, Libby Floyd, Amy Hirsh, Jen Vick and Brian Johnson.

New loyalty program. In November, we are planning to roll out an exclusive, new loyalty program called ShopHQ VIP. This innovative new program will enable our customers to earn cash back, enjoy free shipping and participate in discounts at other retailers in our loyalty network.

New website. Over the next three months, our customers will begin to enjoy improvements to the interactive experiences on all our platforms, from desktop to mobile and from home page to emails.

To celebrate these improvements, over the next three days we will have an on-air ShopHQ Launch Party where we offer our customers special programming and promotional deals.

Customers can shop and watch these events on ShopHQ via cable and satellite TV, mobile app, and the live stream on www.shophq.com . To find your local channel, visit www.shophq.com/channelfinder . ShopHQ is also available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, select Samsung Smart TVs, and YouTube.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) is a global interactive media company that manages a growing portfolio of niche, lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America, for both English speaking and soon Spanish speaking audiences and customers. Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories and includes ShopHQ, iMedia Web Services and soon to be launched Bulldog Shopping Network and LaVenta Shopping Network. Please visit www.imediabrands.com for more investor information.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release contains statements, estimates, projections, guidance or outlooks that constitute “forward-looking” statements as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “project,” “should” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. These statements may contain information about our prospects, including anticipated show, event, or product line launches, and involve risks and uncertainties. We caution that actual results could differ materially from those that management expects, depending on the outcome of certain factors.

Contacts:

Media:

Elizabeth Buhn

press@imediabrands.com

(952) 943-6646

Investors:

Michael Porter

mporter@imediabrands.com

(952) 943-6517







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.