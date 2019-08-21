Rogers launches bilingual Ignite TV in New Brunswick

/EIN News/ -- For the first time, the voice-activated remote finds content with Acadian French

Integrates the best in entertainment, including Netflix and YouTube, into one seamless viewing experience using advanced voice technology

MONCTON, New Brunswick, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers announced that its IPTV service, Ignite TV TM , is now available across New Brunswick. This innovative TV service deeply integrates the best content available and revolutionizes the entertainment experience.

Initially an English-only service in Canada, Ignite TV is now officially available in both of our national languages. Customers can search for their favourite content and navigate the platform in both French and English using their voice. Uniquely designed for New Brunswick customers, employees across the province helped perfect voice technology in both northern and southern Acadian accents. More than 500 New Brunswick employees helped test and perfect Ignite TV, including every part of the customer experience.

“We’re excited to bring Ignite TV to our New Brunswick customers in the language of their choice,” said Eric Bruno, SVP – 5G, Content and Connected Home Products. “This is just one of the ways we are changing the TV experience. Ignite TV seamlessly integrates thousands of live and On Demand options, allowing customers to easily search, control and watch their favourite entertainment over the Internet in a way that is intuitive and fun.”

Delivered over Rogers Ignite Internet TM , Ignite TV allows customers to easily find their favourite TV shows and movies without scrolling through the guide, or switching between apps. All-in-one Search brings together content across Live TV, On Demand, recordings and Netflix, displaying where and how to watch it in one simple aggregated search.

The Voice Remote’s advanced recognition technology finds content customers want faster. Say a show title, or name of an actor/actress and it is ready to play. It also has the flexibility to change channels (“Watch Sportsnet”), navigate settings (“fast-forward 2 minutes”), or get recommendations.

More features the whole family will love include:

SportsApp: A personalized sports hub to set favourite teams/leagues, record games without missing overtime, and watch games while tracking scores from other games at the same time.

A personalized sports hub to set favourite teams/leagues, record games without missing overtime, and watch games while tracking scores from other games at the same time. KidsZone: An interactive, kid-friendly space with age-appropriate shows and parental controls with PIN-protected exit feature for peace of mind.

An interactive, kid-friendly space with age-appropriate shows and parental controls with PIN-protected exit feature for peace of mind. Ignite TV App: Watch Live TV, On Demand and Cloud PVR recordings on any device at home or on the go. With Download & Go saved shows can be watched offline – keeping kids entertained on the drive to Fundy National Park, or while sitting in the rink for hockey practice.

The Ignite TV bundles (Ignite TV, Ignite Internet and Ignite Home Phone TM ) are now available with more choice and flexibility. To learn more, visit Rogers.com.

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.

