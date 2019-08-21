Monro, Inc. to Present at the Goldman Sachs 26th Annual Global Retailing Conference

/EIN News/ -- ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monro, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNRO), a leading provider of automotive undercar repair and tire services, today announced that Brett Ponton, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian D’Ambrosia, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs 26th Annual Global Retailing Conference in New York, NY. The Company’s presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 8:05 a.m. EDT. A live webcast of the presentation will be available via the “Investors” section of the Company’s corporate website (corporate.monro.com) and will be archived for at least two weeks.



About Monro, Inc.

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Monro is a chain of 1,254 Company-operated stores, 98 franchised locations, eight wholesale locations and three retread facilities providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. The Company operates in 30 states, serving the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions and portions of the Great Lakes, Midwest, Southeast and West Coast. The predecessor to the Company was founded by Charles J. August in 1957 as a Midas Muffler franchise. In 1966, Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of newly constructed stores. The Company went public in 1991 and trades on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol MNRO.

CONTACT:

Kim Rudd

Executive Assistant

(585) 784-3324

Investors and Media: Melanie Dambre

FTI Consulting

(212) 850-5600



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.