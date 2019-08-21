MSG Networks Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- Fiscal 2019 fourth quarter revenues of $168.4 million

Fiscal 2019 fourth quarter operating income of $70.2 million

Fiscal 2019 fourth quarter adjusted operating income of $76.4 million

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.

For fiscal 2019, MSG Networks Inc. generated revenues of $720.8 million, an increase of 3% as compared with the prior year. In addition, the Company generated operating income of $309.9 million, adjusted operating income of $335.4 million and net income of $186.2 million.(1)

For the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter, MSG Networks Inc. generated revenues of $168.4 million, a decrease of 2% as compared with the prior year quarter. In addition, the Company generated operating income of $70.2 million, a decrease of 13%, adjusted operating income of $76.4 million, a decrease of 11%, and net income of $41.2 million, a decrease of 9%, all as compared with the prior year quarter.

President and CEO Andrea Greenberg said, “During fiscal year 2019, we successfully pursued incremental advertising opportunities, enhanced our programming line-up to broaden our appeal, and renewed several affiliate agreements, including one with a major distributor. While the media landscape is clearly evolving, as we look ahead, we remain firm believers in the value of live sports content and see continued opportunities to create long-term value for shareholders.”

Fiscal Year 2019 Fourth Quarter Results (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Revenues $ 168,362 Operating income 70,207 Adjusted operating income 76,384 Net income 41,179 Diluted EPS $ 0.54 (1) See page 3 of this earnings release for the definition of adjusted operating income included in the discussion of non-GAAP financial measures.

Summary of Reported Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Results from Operations

Fiscal 2019 fourth quarter total revenues of $168.4 million decreased 2%, or $3.0 million, as compared with the prior year period. Affiliation fee revenue decreased $3.3 million, primarily due to the impact of a decrease in subscribers of more than 6.5% and, to a lesser extent, the absence of a favorable $1.2 million affiliate adjustment recorded in the prior year quarter, partially offset by the impact of higher affiliation rates.

Advertising revenue increased $0.9 million, as compared with the prior year period, primarily due to higher sales from the telecast of live professional sports programming (including playoff games) and, to a lesser extent, increased sales from the Company's branded content initiatives, partially offset by a lower net decrease in deferred revenue related to ratings guarantees. Other revenues decreased $0.6 million as compared with the prior year period, primarily due to the absence in the current quarter of $0.8 million in fees related to Fuse Media.

Direct operating expenses of $70.1 million increased 2%, or $1.3 million, as compared with the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher rights fees expense, mainly a result of annual contractual rate increases. This was partially offset by a decrease in other programming-related costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses of $26.3 million increased 33%, or $6.5 million, as compared with the prior year quarter. This increase reflects $3.6 million in expenses incurred in the current year quarter which are not indicative of the Company's core expense base, as well as higher advertising and marketing costs and, to a lesser extent, higher employee compensation and related benefits (including share-based compensation expense).

Operating income of $70.2 million decreased 13%, or $10.4 million, as compared with the prior year quarter, primarily due to the increase in selling, general and administrative expenses (including share-based compensation expense) and direct operating expenses and, to a lesser extent, the decrease in revenues.

Adjusted operating income of $76.4 million decreased 11%, or $9.8 million, as compared with the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher selling, general and administrative expenses (excluding share-based compensation expense) and direct operating expenses and, to a lesser extent, the decrease in revenues. Excluding the impact of the $1.2 million affiliate adjustment, the absence of $0.8 million in Fuse Media fees, and the $3.6 million in expenses that are not indicative of the Company's core expense base, fiscal 2019 fourth quarter adjusted operating income would have decreased by $4.2 million, or 5%, as compared with the prior year quarter.

About MSG Networks Inc.

MSG Networks Inc., a pioneer in sports media, owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks and a companion streaming service that serve the nation’s number one media market, the New York DMA, as well as other portions of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The networks feature a wide range of compelling sports content, including exclusive live local games and other programming of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres, as well as significant coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. This content, in addition to a diverse array of other sporting events and critically acclaimed original programming, has established MSG Networks as the gold standard in regional sports.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We define adjusted operating income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as operating income before 1) depreciation, amortization and impairments of property and equipment and intangible assets, 2) share-based compensation expense or benefit, 3) restructuring charges or credits and 4) gains or losses on sales or dispositions of businesses. Because it is based upon operating income, adjusted operating income also excludes interest expense (including cash interest expense) and other non-operating income and expense items. We believe that the exclusion of share-based compensation expense or benefit allows investors to better track the performance of the Company without regard to the settlement of an obligation that is not expected to be made in cash.

We believe adjusted operating income is an appropriate measure for evaluating the operating performance of our Company. Adjusted operating income and similar measures with similar titles are common performance measures used by investors and analysts to analyze our performance. Internally, we use revenues and adjusted operating income measures as the most important indicators of our business performance, and evaluate management’s effectiveness with specific reference to these indicators. Adjusted operating income should be viewed as a supplement to and not a substitute for operating income, net income, cash flows from operating activities, and other measures of performance and/or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Since adjusted operating income is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, this measure may not be comparable to similar measures with similar titles used by other companies. For a reconciliation of operating income to adjusted operating income, please see page 6 of this release.

The Company defines Free Cash Flow (“Free Cash Flow”), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, both of which are reported in our Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows. The Company believes the most comparable GAAP financial measure is net cash provided by operating activities. The Company believes that Free Cash Flow is useful as an indicator of its overall ability to generate liquidity, as the amount of Free Cash Flow generated in any period is representative of cash that is generated for debt repayment, investment, and other discretionary and non-discretionary cash uses. The Company also believes that Free Cash Flow is one of several benchmarks used by analysts and investors for comparison of the Company’s generation of liquidity with other companies in the industry, although the Company’s measure of Free Cash Flow may not be directly comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. For a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by operating activities, please see page 8 of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including financial community perceptions of the Company and its business, operations, financial condition and the industry in which it operates and the factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” contained therein. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Contacts: Kimberly Kerns Ari Danes, CFA Communications Investor Relations (212) 465-6442 (212) 465-6072

Conference Call Information:

The conference call will be Webcast live today at 10:00 a.m. ET at www.msgnetworks.com

Conference call dial-in number is 877-883-0832 / Conference ID Number 4559683

Conference call replay number is 855-859-2056 / Conference ID Number 4559683 until August 28, 2019

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 168,362 $ 171,405 $ 720,845 $ 696,651 Direct operating expenses 70,064 68,767 300,274 291,082 Selling, general and administrative expenses 26,343 19,818 103,274 83,073 Depreciation and amortization 1,748 2,185 7,398 9,338 Operating income 70,207 80,635 309,899 313,158 Other income (expense): Interest income 1,772 1,316 6,343 4,388 Interest expense (12,316 ) (11,495 ) (47,589 ) (43,312 ) Other components of net periodic benefit cost 1,475 (489 ) 244 (1,710 ) (9,069 ) (10,668 ) (41,002 ) (40,634 ) Income from operations before income taxes 61,138 69,967 268,897 272,524 Income tax benefit (expense) (19,959 ) (24,765 ) (82,715 ) 16,338 Net income $ 41,179 $ 45,202 $ 186,182 $ 288,862 Earnings per share: Basic Net income 0.55 0.60 2.48 3.83 Diluted Net income 0.54 0.60 2.46 3.81 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 75,152 75,243 75,069 75,381 Diluted 75,764 75,734 75,731 75,820

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE OPERATING INCOME

TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME

(In thousands)

The following is a description of the adjustments to operating income in arriving at adjusted operating income as described in this earnings release:

Share-based compensation expense. This adjustment eliminates the compensation expense relating to restricted stock units and stock options granted under our employee stock plan and non-employee director stock plan in all periods.

Depreciation and amortization. This adjustment eliminates depreciation, amortization and impairments of property and equipment and intangible assets in all periods.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating income $ 70,207 $ 80,635 $ 309,899 $ 313,158 Share-based compensation expense 4,429 3,398 18,087 13,979 Depreciation and amortization 1,748 2,185 7,398 9,338 Adjusted operating income $ 76,384 $ 86,218 $ 335,384 $ 336,475





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 226,423 $ 205,343 Accounts receivable, net 108,349 110,657 Related party receivables, net 16,091 12,100 Prepaid income taxes

1,968 1,134 Prepaid expenses 2,003 4,489 Other current assets 5,286 4,719 Total current assets 360,120 338,442 Property and equipment, net 9,302 10,029 Amortizable intangible assets, net 33,743 37,203 Goodwill 424,508 424,508 Other assets 39,226 39,430 Total assets $ 866,899 $ 849,612 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 907 $ 1,460 Related party payables 941 785 Current portion of long-term debt 111,789 72,414 Income taxes payable — 8,460 Accrued liabilities: Employee related costs 15,466 15,342 Other accrued liabilities 13,898 8,129 Deferred revenue 185 4,626 Total current liabilities 143,186 111,216 Long-term debt, net of current portion 906,228 1,118,017 Defined benefit and other postretirement obligations 25,834 28,170 Other employee related costs 4,713 4,560 Other liabilities 2,310 3,974 Deferred tax liability 243,396 241,417 Total liabilities 1,325,667 1,507,354 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Deficiency: Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01, 360,000 shares authorized; 61,287 and 61,017 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively 643 643 Class B Common Stock, par value $0.01, 90,000 shares authorized; 13,589 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and 2018 136 136 Preferred stock, par value $0.01, 45,000 shares authorized; none outstanding — — Additional paid-in capital 9,916 4,067 Treasury stock, at cost, 2,972 and 3,242 shares as of June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively (179,561 ) (195,881 ) Accumulated deficit (282,414 ) (460,007 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,488 ) (6,700 ) Total stockholders' deficiency (458,768 ) (657,742 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficiency $ 866,899 $ 849,612





SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Summary Data from the Statements of Cash Flows Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 205,959 $ 210,610 Net cash used in investing activities (4,879 ) (3,724 ) Net cash used in financing activities (180,000 ) (142,630 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 21,080 64,256 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 205,343 141,087 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 226,423 $ 205,343





Free Cash Flow Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 205,959 $ 210,610 Less: Capital expenditures (2,879 ) (3,724 ) Free cash flow $ 203,080 $ 206,886





Capitalization June 30, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 226,423 Credit facility debt(a) 1,021,250 Net debt $ 794,827 Reconciliation of operating income to AOI for trailing twelve-month period(b) Operating income $ 309,899 Share-based compensation expense 18,087 Depreciation and amortization 7,398 Adjusted operating income $ 335,384 Leverage ratio(c) 2.4x (a) Represents aggregate principal amount of the debt outstanding. (b) Represents reported adjusted operating income for the trailing twelve months. (c) Represents net debt divided by annualized adjusted operating income, which differs from the covenant calculation contained in the Company's credit facility.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.