Worldwide Fatty Amines Market Outlook to 2025: Focus on Agrochemicals, Oilfield Chemicals, and Personal Care Applications

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fatty Amines Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Primary, Secondary, Tertiary), By Application (Agrochemicals, Oilfield Chemicals, Personal Care), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fatty amines market size is expected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2025. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.



Rising consumption of personal care and household products and agricultural commodities is anticipated to propel the product demand. Increasing disposable income, product innovation, and high market penetration are some of the factor anticipated to contribute to the rising demand for fatty amines.



The market growth is majorly influenced by the end-use industries. The U.S. fatty amines market in water treatment chemicals application is expected to hold the largest market share due to the rising awareness regarding recycling and reusing polluted water because of water scarcity in the region.



In 2016, Evonik acquired the units of Air Products Performance Materials business to reinforce its position for lucrative growth in the specialty additives market. This strategic acquisition has helped the company to uphold its foremost position in the high-margin market for specialty additives globally.



Most of the fatty amines these days are also derived from castor oil as the demand for biodegradable and sustainable products. Rising efforts to decrease dependence on petrochemicals is likely to remain a significant dynamic for the global castor oil and derivatives industry.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Water treatments products consumed the largest market share in terms of volume in 2018, owing to the acceptance in corrosion inhibitors, biocides, and disinfectants industries

Monitoring support is anticipated to have a positive influence on growth of the fatty amines market due to the regulation that controls environmental hazards related to petrochemicals and conservative sources acting in the approval of castor oil and derivatives market

The key regional players such as China, Japan, and India have surged their production capacities to support the accelerating customer demand, driving the market growth

Palm is the most widely chosen vegetable oil across the globe due to the high content of oil and the low prices among other oils including coconut and rapeseed

Volatile prices of raw materials have a direct effect on the production of various oleochemicals, particularly fatty amines, wherein the global oleochemicals industry is oversupplied and hence manufacturers get very fewer returns on it

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot



Chapter 3. Fatty Amines Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Global Amines Market Outlook

3.1.2. Global Fatty Amines Market Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Raw Material Trends

3.3.2. Major Raw Materials Analysis

3.4. Technology Trends

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.5.1. Standard & Compliances

3.5.2. Safety

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.3. Industry Challenges

3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Fatty Amines Market

3.7.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7.1.1. Supplier Power

3.7.1.2. Buyer Power

3.7.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.7.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.7.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.8. PESTEL Analysis

3.8.1. Political Landscape

3.8.2. Environmental Landscape

3.8.3. Social Landscape

3.8.4. Technology Landscape

3.8.5. Economic Landscape

3.8.6. Legal Landscape



Chapter 4. Fatty Amines Market: Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025

4.2. Primary Fatty Amines

4.3. Secondary Fatty Amines

4.4. Tertiary Fatty Amines



Chapter 5. Fatty amines Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025

5.2. Agrochemicals

5.3. Oilfield Chemicals

5.4. Asphalt additives

5.5. Anti-caking

5.6. Water Treatment

5.7. Chemical Synthesis

5.8. Personal Care

5.9. Household

5.10. Others



Chapter 6. Fatty amines Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Application

6.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.5. Central & South America

6.6. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Key global players & recent developments & their impact on the industry

7.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.4. Public Companies

7.5. Private Companies



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Kao Corporation

8.2 Ecogreen Oleochemicals GmbH

8.3 Evonik Industries

8.4 AkzoNobel N.V.

8.5 KLK OLEO

8.6 Volant-Chem Group

8.7 Solvay S.A.

8.8 Huntsman International LLC

8.9 Global Amines Company Pte. Ltd.

8.10 Temix International S.R.L.

8.11 Shandong Dafeng Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

8.12 Qida Chemical Co. Ltd.

8.13 Indo Amines

8.14 India Glycols Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2uwbmr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.