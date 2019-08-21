Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market to Reach $1.2 Trillion by 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Analysis Report By Service, By End Use (Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive), By Transport (Roadways, Railways, Waterways), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global third party logistics market size is expected to reach USD 1.2 trillion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period.



Globalization has enabled companies to set up a global business network that necessitates complex transportation services. This, in turn, is expected to drive demand for outsourced logistics services over the coming years.



Technology has been transforming 3PL services and demand within the supply chain for digitalization, automation, and data collection capabilities has been increasing. Thus, 3PL providers are laying greater emphasis on technologically-driven services by investing in IT solutions, blockchain solutions, cloud-based solutions, mobile technologies, and proprietary innovations to adopt a leading-edge approach.



E-commerce has transformed the traditional retail sector where logistics plays an important role. In some instances when a product is returned, the company needs to manage the reverse logistics process, 3PL providers are leveraging this opportunity by providing flexible and specialized services. These advanced services can allow end users or the shipper to track the movement of goods or products.



There is intense competition among 3PL providers. New competitors are entering the 3PL market with customized and industry-specific services. To remain competitive in the market, leading companies are strategically involved in collaborations with and acquisitions of small- and mid-sized companies.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The value-added services segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to demand for agile supply chain networks across multiple industries

Need for complex logistics and warehouse operations is boosting demand for 3PL solutions in the retail sector

Globalization and sustainable economic growth in several countries are driving international trade, thereby driving the airways segment to witness high growth over the forecast period

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 8.5% over the forecast period, which can be attributed to the fact that the region leads the global 3PL market in terms of B2C e-commerce sales

FedEx, DHL International GmbH, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., KUEHNE + NAGEL, and UPS, Inc. are some of the prominent 3PL providers in the market

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 3PL - Market Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 3 3PL Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 3PL - Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 3PL - Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Inbound process value chain analysis

3.3.2 Outbound process value chain analysis

3.3.3 Returns process value chain

3.3.3.1 Client to supplier

3.3.3.2 Customer to client

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Increased focus on core business activities

3.4.1.2 Reduced cost of shipping through 3PL

3.4.2 Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1 Economic downturn

3.5 Business Analysis Environment Tool

3.5.1 Pest Analysis

3.5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.7 3PL - Key Company Analysis, 2018



Chapter 4 3PL Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2014 - 2025 (Revenue, USD Billion)

4.2 3PL Market: Service Movement Analysis

4.2.1 DCC/Freight Forwarding

4.2.2 DTM

4.2.3 ITM

4.2.4 Warehousing & Distribution

4.2.5 Value Added Logistics Services



Chapter 5 3PL Market: Transport Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2014 - 2025 (Revenue, USD Billion)

5.2 3PL Market: Transport Movement Analysis

5.2.1 Roadways

5.2.2 Railways

5.2.3 Waterways

5.2.4 Airways



Chapter 6 3PL Market: End - Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2014 - 2025 (Revenue, USD Billion)

6.2 3PL Market: End - Use Movement Analysis

6.2.1 Manufacturing

6.2.2 Retail

6.2.3 Healthcare

6.2.4 Automotive

6.2.5 Others



Chapter 7 3PL Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2014 - 2025 (Revenue, USD Billion)

7.2 3PL Market Share by Region, 2018 & 2025

7.3 North America

7.4 Europe

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.6 Latin America

7.7 MEA



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Company Profiles

8.1 Agility 98

8.2 AmeriCold Logistics, LLC

8.3 BDP International

8.4 Burris Logistics

8.5 C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Inc.

8.6 CEVA Logistics

8.7 DB Schenker Logistics

8.8 Exel (DHL Group)

8.9 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

8.10 FedEx Corporation

8.11 Flexport Inc.

8.12 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

8.13 Kerry Logistics Network Limited

8.14 Kuehne + Nagel International AG

8.15 Landstar System, Inc.

8.16 Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

8.17 Ozburn - Hessey Logistics, Inc. (GEODIS)

8.18 Panalpina World Transport Ltd.

8.19 Ryder System, Inc.

8.20 Schneider National, Inc.

8.21 Total Quality Logistics (TQL), LLC

8.22 Transplace, LLC

8.23 Unyson Logistics, Inc.

8.24 UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.

8.25 UTi Worldwide, Inc. (DSV A/S)

8.26 XPO Logistics, Inc.

8.27 Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd.



