Thermal Paper Market Nears $5.4 Billion by 2025 - Growing POS Terminal Market coupled with Rise in Demand for Labels is Driving Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermal Paper Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Direct Thermal, Thermal Transfer), By Application (POS, Lottery & Gaming, Tags & Label), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global thermal paper market size is expected to reach USD 5.37 billion by 2025. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.



Growing POS terminal market coupled with rise in demand for labels is driving the growth. Additionally, growth of food and beverage industry due to increasing population in economies, such as China and India is expected to boost the product demand in near future.



North America held the maximum market share in the previous years and is expected to continue leading over the forecast period on account of the presence of well-established manufacturers like Hewlett-Packard, Cisco Systems Inc., and NEC Corporation. Nonetheless, growing number of e-commerce portals and importance of mobile POS in Canada and U.S. is restraining the market growth.



Potential significant demand from pharmaceutical industry of developing economies considering present regulatory policies is expected to promote the importance of labels and tags in the region, thereby affecting the market growth. Furthermore, current and the growing applications of thermal paper due to NPD by manufacturers are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities.



Growing mining sector in Brazil, Chile, and Peru in view of rising foreign investment is expected to propel the demand for labels and tags, thereby influencing growth of thermal paper market. Increasing use of POS terminals by the retail segment along with emergence of supermarkets like Wal-Mart and Future Group is expected to contribute remarkably to the market growth.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

North America held the largest thermal paper market share due to strong presence of key manufacturers, potential demand from POS terminal market, and growing consumption of food and beverage and pharmaceutical in the region

Growing government initiatives in Europe for presentation, labeling, and advertising of food products, leading to rise in demand for tags and labels is expected to increase the applications in POS terminals

Growing importance and acceptance of tags and labels in pharmaceutical and food and beverage industry along with increasing application of RFID tags in healthcare sector is expected to lead the market with a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period

Increasing use of thermal paper in lottery and gaming domain is expected to face a credible threat from e-commerce portals offering the lottery services, thereby restraining growth

The present market condition and sales and distribution location is another benefiting factor for the key players to improve their market positioning and improve their product portfolio

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Insights

2.2 Segmental Insights

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Related Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Raw Material Trends

3.3.1.1 Major Raw Material Analysis

3.3.1.2 Procurement Best Practices

3.3.2 Manufacturing trends

3.3.2.1 Technology Trends

3.3.2.2 Outsourcing and contract manufacturing trends

3.3.3 cost structure and profit margin analysis

3.3.3.1 Average Selling Price Analysis

3.3.3.2 Profit margin and cost analysis

3.3.4 sales channel analysis

3.3.5 Vendor selection criteria

3.4 Technology Overview

3.4.1 Technology timeline

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2 Market restraint Analysis

3.6.3 Industry challenges

3.7 Business Environment Analysis

3.7.1 Porter's Analysis

3.7.1.1 Threat of new entrants

3.7.1.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.7.1.3 Bargaining power of buyers

3.7.1.4 Threat of substitutes

3.7.1.5 Competitive rivalry

3.7.2 PESTLE Analysis

3.7.2.1 Political Landscape

3.7.2.2 Environmental Landscape

3.7.2.3 Social Landscape

3.7.2.4 Technology Landscape

3.7.2.5 Economic Landscape

3.7.2.6 Legal Landscape

3.7.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.7.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.7.3.2 Licensing & partnership

3.8 Market Entry Strategy



Chapter 4 Thermal Paper Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Definitions & Scope

4.2 Thermal Paper Market: Technology Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

4.3 Direct Thermal

4.4 Thermal Transfer

4.5 Others



Chapter 5 Thermal Paper Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Definitions & Scope

5.2 Thermal Paper Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

5.3 POS

5.4 Tags & Label

5.5 Lottery & Gaming

5.6 Others



Chapter 6 Thermal Paper Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Definition & Scope

6.2 Thermal Paper Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

6.3 North America

6.4 Europe

6.5 Asia Pacific

6.6 Central & South America

6.7 Middle East & Africa



Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis

7.1 Key Players' Recent Developments & Their Impact

7.2 Key Innovators, Market Leader, and Emerging Players

7.3 Vendor Landscape

7.4 Public Companies

7.5 Private Companies



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Ricoh Company Ltd.

8.2 Oji Holdings Corporation

8.3 Appvion Incorporated

8.4 Koehler Paper

8.5 Mitsubishi Paper Mills (MPM) Limited

8.6 Hansol Paper

8.7 Siam Paper

8.8 Gold Huasheng Paper Co. Ltd.

8.9 Henan Province JiangHe Paper Co. Ltd.

8.10 Thermal Solutions International Inc. (TSI)

8.11 Jujo Thermal Limited

8.12 PM Company

8.13 Rotolificio Bergamasco

8.14 Nakagawa



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e0b0w4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.