Predictive Genetic Testing & Consumer/Wellness Genomics: World Market Anticipated to Witness a CAGR of 13.9% Over 2019-2025

The global predictive genetic testing & consumer/wellness genomics market size is expected to reach USD 8.5 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 13.9% over the forecast period.



Factors influencing the market progression include growing awareness about utilization of genetic tests that aid in prediction of gene susceptibility to disease development prior to symptoms. Moreover, rise in sales of these products owing to growing inclination of physicians is driving the market.



Introduction of novel platforms in next-generation sequencing technology aids in enhancing the accuracy of predictive genetic and consumer genomics kits. Market participants are engaged in implementing novel protocols to launch products that require minimal technical assistance and provide optimal customer satisfaction.



Pharmaceutical firms are engaged in several agreement models with genomic vendors for the release of novel therapeutics based on patient's phenotypic and genotypic information. For instance, in July 2018, GlaxoSmithKline plc purchased 23andMe's customer data to develop a new drug, thus promoting patient-centered healthcare.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

High adoption rate of these products in clinical practice for detection of disease susceptibility resulted in the largest share of this segment in 2018

Growing awareness related to direct to consumer (DTC) genetic tests and entry of new players is attributive to the fastest growth of the consumer genomics segment

Genetic susceptibility tests are of great interest in gynecology and endocrinology-related research and diagnosis, thus allowing it to capture the maximum revenue share. These tests enable the identification of susceptible genes or mutations in adenomyosis, endometriosis, and postmenopausal osteoporosis

Application of predictive genetic and consumer genomics is highest in the detection of breast and ovarian cancer as these tests hold the potential to identify BRCA mutations in patients

Advent of predictive tests for identification of MLH1, MSH2 genes for colorectal cancer diagnosis is expected to fuel market growth in the coming years

Colorectal screening initiatives such as mass screening and population-based screening are expected to boost segment growth

North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2018 owing to the presence of major players and high adoption rate

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years owing to increasing adoption of these products in developing economies

Manufacturers contributing significantly to market growth include Pathway Genomics, ARUP Laboratories, BGI, Illumina, Inc., 23andMe, Inc., Color Genomics Inc., and Myriad Genetics, Inc. Established as well as emerging companies are involved in adopting strategic moves for the launch of novel products

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Consumer/Wellness Genomics Market Outlook, 2014 - 2025

2.2 Consumer/Wellness Genomics Market: Segment Outlook, 2014 - 2025

2.3 Consumer/Wellness Genomics Market: Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Predictive Genetic Testing & Consumer/Wellness Genomics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping, 2018

3.3 Product Pipeline Analysis, by Stage

3.4 Cost Structure Analysis

3.5 User Perspective Analysis

3.5.1. Consumer behavior analysis

3.5.2. Market influencer analysis

3.6 Procedure Cost Analysis/Breakdown

3.7 List of Key End-users By Region, By Test Type, By Application, By Country

3.8 Technology Overview

3.8.1. Technology timeline

3.9 Regulatory Framework

3.9.1. Standards & compliances

3.10 Predictive Genetic Testing & Consumer/Wellness Genomics Market - Market Dynamics

3.10.1 Market driver analysis

3.10.1.1 Rise in number of novel partnership models

3.10.1.2 Introduction of fragmented point-solutions across the genomics value chain

3.10.1.3 Exponentially decreasing costs for genetic sequencing

3.10.1.4 Introduction of technological advancements in cloud computing and data integration

3.10.2 Market restraint analysis

3.10.2.1 Absence of well-defined regulatory framework and low adoption rate

3.10.2.2 Ethical concerns pertaining to implementation

3.10.3 Market challenges analysis

3.10.3.1 Defects observed in consumer genetic kits challenges the market growth

3.11 Predictive Genetic Testing & Consumer/Wellness Genomics Market Analysis Tools

3.11.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.11.1.1 Supplier power : Less complex nature of genetic tests result in Low bargaining supplier power

3.11.1.2 Buyer power: Low bargaining buyer power due to limited predictive gentic tests approval

3.11.1.3 Substitution threat: Low threat of substitution due to stringent regulations

3.11.1.4 New entrants threat: High capital investments results in low new entrant threat

3.11.1.5 Competitive rivalry: Cost effective solutions by key players results in high competitive rivalry

3.11.2 PESTEL analysis

3.11.2.1 Political landscape

3.11.2.2 Environmental landscape

3.11.2.3 Social landscape

3.11.2.4 Technology landscape

3.11.2.5 Legal landscape

3.11.3 Major deals & strategic alliances analysis

3.11.3.1 Joint ventures

3.11.3.2 Mergers & acquisitions

3.11.3.3 Licensing & partnership

3.11.3.4 Technology collaborations

3.11.3.5 Strategic divestments

3.11.4 Market entry strategies

3.11.5 Case studies



Chapter 4 Predictive Genetic Testing & Consumer/Wellness Genomics Market: Competitive Analysis

4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

4.2 Company/Competition Categorization

4.3 Vendor Landscape

4.3.1 List of key distributors and channel partners

4.3.2 Key customers

4.3.3 Key company market share analysis, 2018

4.4 Public Companies

4.4.1 Company market position analysis

4.4.2 Company market share/ranking by region

4.4.3 Competitive dashboard analysis

4.4.4 Market differentiators

4.4.5 Synergy analysis: Major deals & strategic alliances

4.5 Private Companies

4.5.1 List of key emerging companies

4.5.2 Funding outlook

4.5.3 Regional network map

4.5.4 Company market position analysis

4.5.5 Supplier Ranking



Chapter 5 Predictive Genetic Testing & Consumer/Wellness Genomics Market: Test Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Definitions & Scope

5.2 Test Type Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2025

5.3 Market: Test Type Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

5.4 Market, by Test Type, 2014 to 2025

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 to 2025 for the following,

5.6 Predictive Genetic Testing & Consumer/Wellness Genomics Test Type Market, by Application, 2014 to 2025



Chapter 6 Predictive Genetic Testing & Consumer/Wellness Genomics Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definitions & Scope

6.2. Application Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2025

6.3 Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

6.4. Market, by Application, 2014 to 2025

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 to 2025 for the following,



Chapter 7 Predictive Genetic Testing & Consumer/Wellness Genomics Market: Setting Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Definitions & Scope

7.2. Setting Type Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2025

7.3 Market: Setting Type Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

7.4. Market, by Setting Type, 2014 to 2025

7.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 to 2025 for the following,



Chapter 8 Predictive Genetic Testing & Consumer/Wellness Genomics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 Market Share by Region, 2018 & 2025

8.2 Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2018

8.3 North America

8.4 Europe

8.5 Asia Pacific

8.6 Latin America

8.7 MEA



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Strategy framework

9.2 Market participation categorization

9.2.1 Key Initiatives

9.3 Company Profiles

9.3.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

9.3.2 Abbott Laboratories

9.3.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

9.3.4 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

9.3.5 BGI

9.3.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

9.3.7 Illumina, Inc.

9.3.8 QIAGEN

9.3.9 Positive Biosciences, Ltd.

9.3.10 Myriad Genetics, Inc.

9.3.11 Siemens

9.3.12 Pathway Genomics

9.3.13 Cooper Surgical, Inc.

9.3.14 Konica Minolta, Inc. (Ambry Genetics Corporation)

9.3.15 23andMe, Inc.

9.3.16 Danaher Corporation

9.3.17 Cepheid

9.3.18 Hologic, Inc. (Gen-Probe Incorporated)

9.3.19 ARUP Laboratories

9.3.20 Guardant Health, Inc.

9.3.21 Advanced Genomic Solutions (AGS) Ltd.

9.3.22 EasyDNA

9.3.23 Color Genomics, Inc.

9.3.24 Myriad Genetics, Inc. (Counsyl, Inc.)

9.3.25 Gene by Gene

9.3.26 Mapmygenome

9.3.27 Orig3n (Interleukin Genetics Inc.)

9.3.28 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

9.3.29 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

9.3.30 Xcode Life

9.3.31 Amgen, Inc.

9.4 List of Companies



