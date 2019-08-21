Pulse Flour Market Nears $65 Billion by 2025 - Comprehensive Industry Analysis & Opportunities for Success

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pulse Flour Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report by Product (Pea, Lentil, Chickpea), By Application (Bakery & Snacks, Dairy, Beverages), By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pulse flour market size is projected to reach USD 64.96 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 14.5%.



Rising consumer awareness regarding health and nutrition is anticipated to boost the product demand in the forecast period. Rapidly expanding global gluten-free food and health food markets along with growth opportunities for low Glycemic Index (GI) foods and other niche and specialty pulse products and industries are also contributing to the product demand.



Pulses including peas, chickpeas, lentils, and beans are a rich source of protein and fiber. These are being increasingly used in the form of flour in bakery products, snacks, and dairy food items on account of high nutritional content as compared to other flour types. Pulse flour is also highly used as a functional food ingredient. Pulse flour in bakery foods and snacks improves the amino acid profile of products. In addition, taste of pulses, when combined with bakery products, enhances the flavors and nutritional content.



All these factors are boosting the product demand, thereby augmenting market growth. North America was the largest regional market in 2018 and accounted for a volume share of 21.4% as it is one of the largest producers and exporters of pulses. Support from associations, such as Pulse Canada and USA Pea and Lentil Association, is expected to drive the regional market further over the forecast period.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

In terms of revenue, pea flour segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 15.5% over the forecast period

Chickpea flour was the key segment in European healthy pulse flour market with an overall revenue share of over 25.1% in 2018

Bakery and snacks is anticipated to be the dominant application segment throughout the forecast period owing to high product demand in these applications

Easy availability and high production of chickpea in Asia Pacific is expected to augment the demand for pulse flour. However, high prices of chickpeas are expected to hinder the overall growth of the market

Global pulse flour market is highly competitive and is led by companies including Ingredion, Inc., The Archer Daniels Midland Company, and AGT Food and Ingredients

These companies have undertaken strategic initiatives, such as product portfolio expansion, M&A, and product innovation to gain the maximum market share

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Insights

2.2 Segmental Insights

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Related Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Raw Material Trends

3.3.1.1 Major Raw Material Analysis

3.3.1.2 Procurement Best Practices

3.3.2 Manufacturing trends

3.3.2.1 Technology Trends

3.3.2.2 Outsourcing and contract manufacturing trends

3.3.3 Cost structure and profit margin analysis

3.3.3.1 Average Selling Price Analysis

3.3.3.2 Profit margin and cost analysis

3.3.4 Sales channel analysis

3.3.5 Vendor selection criteria

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1 Growing health & wellness market

3.5.1.2 Positive outlook towards sports nutrition market

3.5.1.3 Growing medical nutrition market

3.5.2 Market restraint Analysis

3.5.2.1 Substitution threat from organic foods

3.5.2.2 Rising demand for functional foods

3.5.3 Industry challenges

3.6 Business Environment Analysis

3.6.1 Porter's Analysis

3.6.1.1 Threat of new entrants

3.6.1.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.6.1.3 Bargaining power of buyers

3.6.1.4 Threat of substitutes

3.6.1.5 Competitive rivalry

3.6.2 PESTLE Analysis

3.6.2.1 Political Landscape

3.6.2.2 Environmental Landscape

3.6.2.3 Social Landscape

3.6.2.4 Technology Landscape

3.6.2.5 Economic Landscape

3.6.2.6 Legal Landscape

3.6.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.6.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.6.3.2 Licensing & partnership

3.7 List of Customers

3.8 Price Trends

3.9 Market Entry Strategy



Chapter 4 Pulse Flour Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Definitions & Scope

4.2 Pulse Flour Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

4.3. Lentils

4.4 Peas

4.5 Chickpeas

4.6 Others



Chapter 5 Pulse Flour Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Definitions & Scope

5.2 Pulse Flour Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

5.3 Bakery & Snacks

5.4 Dairy

5.5 Beverages

5.6 Others



Chapter 6 Pulse Flour Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Definition & Scope

6.2 Pulse Flour Market: Regional movement analysis, 2018 & 2025

6.3 North America

6.4 Europe

6.5 Asia Pacific

6.6 Central & South America

6.7 Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis

7.1 Key Players' Recent Developments & Their Impact

7.2 Key Innovators, Market Leader, and Emerging Players

7.3 Vendor Landscape

7.3.1 List of key distributors & channel partners

7.4 Public Companies

7.4.1 Company market position analysis

7.4.2 Company ranking

7.4.3 Competitive dashboard analysis

7.4.4 Market differentiators

7.4.5 Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances

7.4.6 SWOT Analysis of Public companies

7.5 Private Companies

7.5.1 List of key emerging companies/technology disruptors/innovators

7.5.2 Geographical Presence

7.5.3 Company market position analysis



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Ganesh Grains Limited

8.2 Parakh Agro Industries, Ltd.

8.3 Diefenbaker Seed Processors, Ltd.

8.4 CanMar Grain Products, Ltd.

8.5 Rotel ve D Ticaret

8.6 Harvest Innovations

8.7 AGT Food and Ingredients

8.8 Best Cooking Pulses, Inc.

8.9 Archer Daniels Midland Company

8.10 Ingredion Incorporated



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3w2a8h

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.