Global eGRC Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "eGRC - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
eGRC market worldwide is projected to grow by US$40.1 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 14.8%.
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Services, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 15.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$23.1 Billion by the year 2025, Services will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Services will reach a market size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Dell Emc
- Fis
- Ibm Corporation
- Metricstream
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Sap Se
- Sas Institute
- Thomson Reuters
- Wolters Kluwer Financial Services
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- eGRC: An Introductory Prelude
- eGRC Deployments Set for Robust Growth Amid Rising Emphasis on Governance, Risk & Compliance Management
- Critical Importance of Enterprise Risk Management Creates Conducive Environment
- Necessity of Effective Compliance Management: A Key Driver
- Stress on Corporate Governance Builds Momentum
- Stable Upward Momentum in Enterprise IT Spending Bodes Well
- IRM: The Next Evolutionary Phase of GRC
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- eGRC Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Software (Component) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Services (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Cloud-based eGRC Takes Center Stage
- Demand for On-Premise Software Remains Northbound
- eGRC Makes Robust Inroads into BFSI Sector
- eGRC Emerges as Business Imperative for Healthcare Enterprises
- Government Agencies Rely on eGRC to Strengthen Transparency and Accountability
- EGRC Deployments Gain Traction in the Retail Industry
- Mining Firms Emphasize eGRC to Streamline and Automate GRC Processes
- eGRC Makes Strong Gains in the Telecom Sector
- Growing Deployments in Airlines, Automotive, Manufacturing and Utilities Sectors
- Airlines
- Automotive
- Manufacturing
- Energy & Utilities
- Widening Use Case in Information Export Control Applications
- Effective Integration with Enterprise Load: Vital for Generating Meaningful & Actionable Insights
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- eGRC: Introduction, Focus Areas and Importance
- IRM
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US eGRC Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Software (Component) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Services (Component) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European eGRC Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Software (Component) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Services (Component) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iq6e0m
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.