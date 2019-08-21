Carroll University Records Nursing Simulations with Mediasite, Creates Powerful Student Study Tools

Faculty and students create growing number of healthcare education videos for peer review, self-critique

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

A top-ranked nursing school in Wisconsin has expanded its video learning program into a new state-of-the-art teaching and simulation lab facility.



Focused on giving students hands-on, real-life experience in a clinical setting, Carroll University captures thousands of video lectures and course work with Mediasite to serve as valuable study and self-review tools.



The 38,200-square-foot Doug and Nancy Hastad Hall opened last year on the university’s Waukesha, Wis., campus and includes five simulation rooms with medical manikins. Students work in teams in these rooms, practicing their communication skills while caring for the robotic patients. The rooms have adjoining control and observatory areas for their instructors and peers, a central lecture space, debriefing pods and a large exam room with 20 beds. All activity in this learning space is live streamed simultaneously and securely with Mediasite to other students and made available on-demand for self-evaluation and critique with their instructor.



“Having Mediasite videos from simulation labs helps our students to learn and grow tremendously. Not only does it allow peers to observe the simulation in real time from any location, but afterwards the instructor can point to a video and give constructive feedback about how to improve their care,” said Boyang Wang, Media Services Manager, Carroll University. “In the simulation rooms during exam time, we easily record and monitor as many as 75 videos in two hours from a central location.”



The university has used Mediasite for video capture and management since 2014. In addition to capturing the simulation-based learning:



Instructors can schedule recordings for automated lecture capture in their classrooms or start an ad-hoc recording with the simple push of a button.

in their classrooms or start an with the simple push of a button. All faculty and students have access to the desktop software capture tool My Mediasite which allows them to record, edit and share video lessons and homework assignments directly from their personal devices.

which allows them to record, edit and share video lessons and homework assignments directly from their personal devices. A Mediasite RL Mini portable device captures professional development sessions in the faculty training center.





All Mediasite videos are automatically and securely published into the university’s Canvas learning management system and are hosted in Mediasite Video Cloud.



The university is creating prolific amounts of video learning content. The addition of the personal capture tool My Mediasite to the university’s suite of Mediasite solutions has led to exponential growth in user-generated videos.



“As a university known for the quality of its nursing program and its high-achieving students, Mediasite is absolutely the solution for us – flexible and scalable to grow as demand for video learning grows on our campus,” Wang said.



“Medical education programs worldwide are increasingly turning to telehealth to improve health education and teach intensely hands-on curriculums,” said Michael Norregaard, CEO, Sonic Foundry. “Carroll University is among the quickly-growing list of institutions that are leading the way with impressive video learning initiatives powered by Mediasite.”



Trusted by more than 1,700 colleges and universities, the patented Mediasite webcasting and video content management system quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand videos for campus events, lecture capture and flipped learning.

About Carroll University

Carroll University was incorporated in 1846, making it Wisconsin’s first four-year institution of higher learning. Situated in Waukesha, the independent, co-educational comprehensive university is grounded in the liberal arts tradition, and offers more than 95 areas of study, multiple graduate programs and a clinical doctorate in physical therapy. For more information, visit www.carrollu.edu, and follow it on Twitter and Facebook.

