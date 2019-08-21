/EIN News/ -- Metso to discontinue its foundry operation in Isithebe, South Africa

Metso Corporation’s press release on August 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. EEST

Metso continues to develop the global supply footprint in its Minerals Consumables business area. As part of the initiative, the consultations evaluating closure or other alternatives concerning the Isithebe foundry in South Africa have resulted in a decision to discontinue the foundry operation by the end of September 2019.

The decision affects approximately 200 employees currently employed at the foundry and its support functions. This undertaking will have a small negative impact on Metso’s third quarter result.

“Our strategy is to utilize synergies of the most efficient manufacturing and sourcing opportunities globally to ensure the best value, availability and quality for our customers. After careful evaluation of all opportunities for Isithebe, discontinuing the operation was identified as the only feasible solution,” says Sami Takaluoma, President, Minerals Consumables business area. “This is a very unpleasant but necessary action for us. We will focus on ensuring a sustainable transition for Isithebe as well as uninterrupted service to our customers.”

Metso’s foundries produce metallic wear part castings for the mining and aggregates industries. In addition to Isithebe, Metso has five of its own foundries globally and an extensive network of external suppliers.

