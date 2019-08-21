Global E-House Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-House - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



E-House market worldwide is projected to grow by US$633.1 Thousand, guided by a compounded growth of 6.9%.



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Fixed E-House, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.2 Million by the year 2025, Fixed E-House will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$46.8 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$84.9 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Fixed E-House will reach a market size of US$84 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$104.5 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include:



Abb Group

Aktif Group Of Companies

Cg Power And Industrial Solutions

Delta Star

Eaton Corporation Plc

Efacec Group

Electroinnova Instalaciones Y Mantenimientos S.L.

Elgin Power Solutions

General Electric Company

Matelec Group

Meidensha Corporation

Nari Group Corporation

Pme Power Solutions (India) Limited

Powell Industries

Schneider Electric Sa

Siemens Ag

Unit Electrical Engineering Ltd.

Weg Sa

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Electrical House (E-House): A Market Snapshot

COMPETITION

Global Electrical House (E-House) Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Competitor Market Shares

E-House Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Mobile Substation (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Fixed E-House (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Easy Installation and Cost-Effectiveness Driving the Market Forward

Electrical House (E-House) Maintenance: A Major Constraint

Middle East & Africa: The Largest and Fastest Growing Market

Mobile Substation: The Most Preferred Type of E-House

Investment in Power, Oil & Gas Sector Fuels Demand for E-House Market

E-House Market Receives Major Boost from Mining Sector

Rising Production in Chemical Industry Drives E-House Market

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Electrical House (E-House)

Applications

Technical Information

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US E-House Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Mobile Substation (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Fixed E-House (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European E-House Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Mobile Substation (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Fixed E-House (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/686kr

