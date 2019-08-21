Worldwide Fluorescence Microscopy Markets to 2023 with a Comprehensive Analysis of Major Players Bruker Corp, Doric Lenses, Edmund Optics, Horiba, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Zeiss, and More

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fluorescence Microscopy Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America is the largest and most prominent market for fluorescence microscopy. However, APAC is expected to see the strongest growth rate in the coming years. Europe is the second largest market but with slower growth than APAC and North America. South America and MEA hold a relatively smaller share of the market and are expected to see very slow growth compared to the other regions.



While classification by component demonstrates that the equipment segment is the foremost segment, software and consumables are the stronger growing segment and are expected to gain market share. The classification by illumination method shows episcopic to have a higher market share. The more recent of the two technologies, episcopic or reflected fluorescence microscopy segment, is expected to see higher growth. In terms of segmentation by microscope type, inverted microscope had the largest share, yet it is expected to be the slower growing segment and will lead to a slight decline in its market share.

Report Coverage



Key Topics Covered

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 106 Company Profiles

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

