Global GxP/GMP Regulation Testing, Services Market Outlook to 2024 in Food, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, and Cosmetics

This new report provides a detailed analysis on GxP/GMP regulations, testing services, the current market and future prospects. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of trends in the GxP/GMP testing service market in a global context, including market forecasts and sales through 2024. The report is focused on an analysis of the GxP/GMP regulation testing service market by product type, region and end-use industry.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of GxP services being offered globally in key sectors, including market forecasts and sales through 2024. The report analyzes the market by segmenting it into the various types of services offered (analytical testing, product development testing, microbiology and sterility testing, packaging and shelf-life testing, and audit testing).

The end-user markets focus on the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, food and medical device sectors. This study surveys the GxP testing service market in all the following geographic regions: North America, Europe and the emerging market region. Emerging markets region include countries like India, China, Korea, Taiwan, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and countries in Latin America.



The report also features new developments and regulations impacting market growth globally.



The new report provides comprehensive profiles of market players in the industry. The chapter on industry structure is focused on changing market trends, leading vendors, their market shares and service offerings. The chapter also covers mergers and acquisitions and any other collaborations or partnerships that happened during the evaluation period of this report that is expected to shape the industry.



Factors such as strengths, weaknesses, threats and opportunities that are expected to play a role in the evolution of the GxP testing service market have been evaluated.



Report Synopsis



56 data tables and 25 additional tables

An overview of the GxP/GMP regulations, testing services market in food, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and cosmetics sectors

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Regional dynamics of the GxP testing services market in North America, Europe and Emerging markets that include countries like China, India, Korea, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Africa

Information on the global market data by analytical and testing types and services, end users, application industry and regions

Examination of merger and acquisition deals, key competitive landscape and market share analysis of leading vendors

Assessment of existing government regulations and technological aspects of GxP guidelines and standards in food, pharma, medical devices, and cosmetic sectors

Company profiles of the leading market players in the industry, including Almac Group, Namsa, Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD), Sartorius AG and Underwriters Laboratories, Inc.



High-quality drug products, food safety and need for production of safe medical devices and cosmetics are terms that are increasing in popularity. With global demand for pharmaceuticals, food (natural and processed), medical devices and consumer goods on the rise, quality, and safety concerns are also growing.

Changing production methods, particularly for biologic drugs, have greatly augmented the use of plastics in the form of single-use systems in both upstream and downstream processing stages. Moreover, lists of chemical contaminants are also surging, including risks from pesticides, dioxins, heavy metals, migrants from packaging materials and so on. From a safety perspective, microbial contamination has always been a point of focus for products used for human consumption.



Considering these developments and increasing public awareness about product quality, the FDA and other international regulatory bodies are coming together and encouraging manufacturers to strictly adhere to GxP/GMP regulatory guidelines. The FDA is motivating manufacturing facilities to increase the adoption of good practices during manufacturing and the risk-based quality-by-design (QbD) strategy of production to ensure that products are suitable for intended uses.

The FDA is enforcing these approaches by conducting an increasing number of inspections and audits of manufacturing facilities as well as their suppliers, demanding detailed data of testing and characterization during regulatory submissions and continually updating GxP/GMP guidelines.



The GxP/GMP regulation testing service providers are emerging market players that are helping manufacturing companies in the food, pharmaceutical, medical device, and cosmetic sectors obtain regulatory compliance. These companies offer a diverse array of testing services spanning all stages of product development, including consultations, guided inspections, audits, and certifications. The companies provide several benefits to manufacturing companies, such as decreased costs of testing and compliance, improved productivities, customer trust, and brand reputation and faster regulatory guidance.



The market for GxP/GMP regulation testing services is driven by the increasing global demand for pharmaceutical drugs, particularly biosimilars and biologic innovator drugs, as well as increasing demand for novel medical devices for diagnosis and treatment.



Increased spending capacities and rising economies are fostering the demand for food and cosmetic products, too. This rising production demand is propelling the need for affordable testing services for these products, which can decrease the time to market and eliminate the risk of product failures and recalls.

Furthermore, the FDA has drastically increased its scrutiny for regulatory assurance and is carrying out inspections of manufacturing facilities, particularly in the international locations (China and India, primarily due to the presence of a large number of contract manufacturing units in these countries), at an accelerated pace.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Key Findings of the Report

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Need for GxPs

Evolution of GxPs/GMPs

Agencies and Federal Bodies Governing GxP/GMP Regulations

Differences between International Standards and GxPs

Types of GxPs

Differences between GLPs, GCPs and GMPs

Good Laboratory Practices

Good Clinical Practices

Good Manufacturing Practices

Role of GMPs in Various Sectors

Food GMPs

Pharmaceutical GMPs

Medical Device GMPs

Cosmetic GMPs

GxP/GMP Regulation Testing Services

Analytical Testing Services

Product Development Services

Microbiology and Sterility Testing Services

Packaging and Shelf-Life Testing Services

Method Development and Validation Services

GxP/GMP Audit Services

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology/Service Type

In-house Testing vs. Outsourcing

Size of Manufacturing Facility

Type of Service Required

Market Analysis by Service Type

Market Overview

Market Revenue

Market Shares

Analytical Testing Services

Product Development Testing Services

Microbiology and Sterility Testing Services

Packaging Testing Services

Method Development and Validation Services

Audits and Certification Services

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry

Market Analysis by End-Use Industry

Market Revenue

Market Shares

End-Use Industry Market by Region

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices

Cosmetics

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Market Analysis by Region

Market Revenue

Market Shares

Analytical Testing Services

Market Revenue

Market Shares

Physical Characterization Services

Bioanalytical Testing Services

Chemical Characterization Services

Product Development Testing Services

Market Revenue

Market Shares

Raw Material Testing Services

Stability Testing Services

Release Testing Services

Heavy Metal Testing Services

Extractables and Leachables Testing Services

Microbiology and Sterility Testing Services

Market Revenue

Market Shares

Sterility Testing Services

Microbial Limits Testing/Bioburden Testing Services

Antimicrobial Efficacy Testing Services

Endotoxin Testing Services

Other Services

Packaging Testing Services

Market Revenue

Market Shares

Container Testing Services

Shelf-Life Testing Services

Container Closure Integrity Testing Services

Method Development and Validation Services

Market Revenue

Market Shares

Audits and Certification Services

Market Revenue

Market Shares

Chapter 7 Industry Structure

Industry Trends

Expectations of a GxP/GMP Testing Provider

Outsourcing Relationships

Outsourcing Models

Collaborations and Partnerships

Mergers and Acquisitions

Leading Providers in the GxP/GMP Regulation Testing Market

Analytical Testing Services

Product Development Testing Services

Microbiology and Sterility Testing Services

Packaging Testing Services

Method Development and Validation Testing Services

Audits and Certification Services

Chapter 8 Current Trends and New Developments

Trends in GxP/GMP Regulation Testing Methods

Rapid Microbiological Methods (RMMs)

Extractables and Leachables (E&L) Testing

New Developments in GxP/GMP Regulation Testing Technologies

Chapter 9 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Strengths of GxP/GMP Testing Service Market

Growing Demand for Quality Products

Booming Biopharmaceuticals and Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Market

Increased Consumer Spending

Innovation in Technology and Methods

Rising Federal Enforcement

Drive to Reduce Costs

Presence of Large Number of Players

Challenges in the GxP/GMP Testing Service Market

Finding an Ideal Testing Services Partner

Lack of Skilled Labor

Cost of Services

Regulatory Constraints

Opportunities in the GxP/GMP Testing Service Market

Emerging Markets

Flexing and Modernizing Government Regulations

Growth of Contract Research and Development Organizations

Acquisitions and Partnerships

Threats in the GxP/GMP Testing Service Market

Government Regulations

Competition

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Albani Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI)

Almac Group

Avance Biosciences

Bioreliance Corp.

Boston Analytical

Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

Dicentra

Diapharm

Eurofins Scientific, Inc.

Exova Group Plc

Impact Analytical

Intertek Group Plc

Microchem Laboratory

Namsa

Pace Analytical

Pacific Biolabs

Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD)

Qima

Rephine

Sartorius Ag

SCS Global Services

SGS S.A.

Underwriters Laboratories, Inc. (UL)

West Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Wuxi App Tec

