Pinduoduo Announces Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results and Appoints New Independent Director

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinduoduo Inc. ("Pinduoduo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PDD), an innovative and fast growing “new e-commerce” platform and one of the leading Chinese e-commerce players, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

GMV 1 in the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2019 was RMB709.1 billion (US$ 2 103.3 billion), an increase of 171% from RMB262.1 billion in the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2018.



in the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2019 was RMB709.1 billion (US$ 103.3 billion), an increase of 171% from RMB262.1 billion in the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2018. Total revenues in the quarter were RMB7,290.0 million (US$1,061.9 million), an increase of 169% from RMB2,709.0 million in the same quarter of 2018.



in the quarter were RMB7,290.0 million (US$1,061.9 million), an increase of 169% from RMB2,709.0 million in the same quarter of 2018. Average monthly active users 3 in the quarter were 366.0 million, an increase of 88% from 195.0 million in the same quarter of 2018.



in the quarter were 366.0 million, an increase of 88% from 195.0 million in the same quarter of 2018. Active buyers 4 in the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2019 were 483.2 million, an increase of 41% from 343.6 million in the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2018.



in the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2019 were 483.2 million, an increase of 41% from 343.6 million in the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2018. Annual spending per active buyer5 in the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2019 was RMB1,467.5 (US$213.8), an increase of 92% from RMB762.8 in the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2018.

“We are pleased with our results in the second quarter of 2019,” said Mr. Zheng Huang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pinduoduo. “Putting users’ interests first, we worked with our merchants to provide our users with a targeted, compelling value proposition on their most coveted items. This unwavering focus on our users contributed to the significant increase in our annual active buyer base and annual spending per active buyer, which together led to the 171% increase in our last-twelve-month GMV to RMB709.1 billion.”

“For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, our total revenues increased by 169% year-over-year to RMB7,290.0 million, primarily as a result of the robust growth in our online marketing services revenues,” added Mr. David Liu, Vice President of Strategy. “In comparison, our sales and marketing expenses for the same period grew by 105% year-over-year to RMB6,103.7 million, or 84% of our total revenues. Our investments in growing user engagement are showing signs of success. As users engage more on our platform, merchants also see improved marketing returns from greater exposure and conversion. We plan to continue investing strategically in our users and merchants in 2019 to drive further engagement.”

Independent Director Appointment

Pinduoduo also announced today the appointment of Anthony Kam Ping Leung to serve as an independent director of the Company, effective on August 21, 2019. Additionally, Mr. Kam will serve as the Chairperson of the Audit Committee. Mr. Kam has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry in Asia. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a chartered accountant in Singapore. Adding Mr. Kam to the Board increases the total number of board members to 6, of which 4 are independent directors.

Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB7,290.0 million (US$1,061.9 million), an increase of 169% from RMB2,709.0 million in the same quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenues from online marketing services.

Revenues from online marketing services were RMB6,467.1 million (US$942.0 million), an increase of 173% from RMB2,371.0 million in the same quarter of 2018.



were RMB6,467.1 million (US$942.0 million), an increase of 173% from RMB2,371.0 million in the same quarter of 2018. Revenues from transaction services were RMB822.9 million (US$119.9 million), an increase of 143% from RMB338.1 million in the same quarter of 2018.

Total costs of revenues were RMB1,594.7 million (US$232.3 million), an increase of 311% from RMB387.8 million in the same quarter of 2018. The increase was mainly due to higher costs for cloud services, call center and merchant support services.

Total operating expenses were RMB7,185.7 million (US$1,046.7 million), compared with RMB8,957.4 million in the same quarter of 2018.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB6,103.7 million (US$889.1 million), an increase of 105% from RMB2,970.7 million in the same quarter of 2018, mainly due to an increase in online and offline advertisement and promotions.



were RMB6,103.7 million (US$889.1 million), an increase of 105% from RMB2,970.7 million in the same quarter of 2018, mainly due to an increase in online and offline advertisement and promotions. General and administrative expenses were RMB278.3 million (US$40.5 million), a significant decrease from RMB5,800.7 million in the same quarter of 2018, primarily due to a one-time share-based compensation expense recorded in April, 2018.



were RMB278.3 million (US$40.5 million), a significant decrease from RMB5,800.7 million in the same quarter of 2018, primarily due to a one-time share-based compensation expense recorded in April, 2018. Research and development expenses were RMB803.7 million (US$117.1 million), an increase of 332% from RMB186.0 million in the same quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in headcount and the recruitment of more experienced R&D personnel, and an increase in R&D-related cloud services expenses and share-based compensation expenses.

Operating loss was RMB1,490.4 million (US$217.1 million), compared with operating loss of RMB6,636.2 million in the same quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP operating loss6 was RMB898.4 million (US$130.9 million), compared with RMB815.7 million in the same quarter of 2018.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB1,003.3 million (US$146.1 million), compared with net loss of RMB6,493.9 million in the same quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders7 was RMB411.3 million (US$59.9 million), compared with non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB673.4 million in the same quarter of 2018.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were RMB0.88 (US$0.12), compared with net loss per ADS of RMB13.40 in the same quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS were RMB0.36 (US$0.04), compared with non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB1.40 in the same quarter of 2018.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB4,148.0 million (US$604.2 million), compared with RMB1,087.6 million in the same quarter of 2018, primarily due to an increase in online marketing services revenues.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were RMB40.7 billion (US$5.9 billion) as of June 30, 2019, compared with RMB30.5 billion as of December 31, 2018.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP operating income/(loss) and non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company defines non-GAAP operating income/(loss) as operating income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company defines non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders as net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which is a non-cash charge. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures could provide further information about the Company’s results of operations, and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages you to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to The Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Pinduoduo’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Pinduoduo may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Pinduoduo’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Pinduoduo’s growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to understand buyer needs and provide products and services to attract and retain buyers; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; its ability to rely on merchants and third-party logistics service providers to provide delivery services to buyers; its ability to maintain and improve quality control policies and measures; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with merchants; trends and competition in China’s e-commerce market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of China’s e-commerce market; PRC governmental policies and regulations relating to Pinduoduo’s industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Pinduoduo’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Pinduoduo undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Pinduoduo Inc.

Pinduoduo is an innovative and fast growing “new e-commerce” platform that provides buyers with value-for-money merchandise and fun and interactive shopping experiences. The Pinduoduo mobile platform offers a comprehensive selection of attractively priced merchandise, featuring a dynamic social shopping experience that leverages social networks as an effective and efficient tool for buyer acquisition and engagement.

For more information, please visit http://investor.pinduoduo.com/

_______________________



1 “GMV” refers to the total value of all orders for products and services placed on the Pinduoduo mobile platform, regardless of whether the products and services are actually sold, delivered or returned. Buyers on the platform are not charged for shipping fees in addition to the listed price of merchandise. Hence, merchants may embed the shipping fees in the listed price. If embedded, then the shipping fees are included in GMV. As a prudential matter aimed at eliminating any influence on Pinduoduo’s GMV of irregular transactions, the Company excludes from its calculation of GMV transactions over certain amounts (RMB100,000) and transactions by buyers over a certain amount (RMB1,000,000) per day.

2 This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB6.8650 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 28, 2019 as set forth in the H.10 Statistical Release of the Federal Reserve Board.

3 “Monthly active users” refers to the number of user accounts that visited the Pinduoduo mobile app during a given month, which does not include those that accessed the platform through social networks and access points.

4 “Active buyers” in a given period refers to the number of user accounts that placed one or more orders (i) on the Pinduoduo mobile app, and (ii) through social networks and access points in that period, regardless of whether the products and services are actually sold, delivered or returned.

5 “Annual spending per active buyer” in a given period refers to the quotient of total GMV in that period divided by the number of active buyers in the same period.

6 Non-GAAP operating loss is defined as operating loss excluding share-based compensation expenses. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to The Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

7 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders is defined as net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to The Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

PINDUODUO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”))

As of December

31, 2018 June 30, 2019 RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 14,160,322 23,851,940 3,474,427 Restricted cash 16,379,364 16,812,226 2,448,977 Receivables from online payment platforms 247,586 452,266 65,880 Short-term investments 7,630,689 7,935,421 1,155,924 Amounts due from related parties 1,019,033 1,043,258 151,968 Prepayments and other current assets 953,989 1,210,648 176,349 Total current assets 40,390,983 51,305,759 7,473,525 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 29,075 33,409 4,867 Intangible asset 2,579,338 2,277,009 331,684 Right-of-use assets - 307,735 44,827 Other non-current assets 182,667 436,938 63,647 Total non-current assets 2,791,080 3,055,091 445,025 Total Assets 43,182,063 54,360,850 7,918,550





PINDUODUO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”))

As of December

31, 2018 June 30, 2019 RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Amounts due to related parties 478,113 1,412,517 205,756 Customer advances 191,482 267,322 38,940 Payable to merchants 17,275,934 17,830,719 2,597,337 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,225,667 3,573,906 520,598 Merchant deposits 4,188,273 5,833,878 849,800 Lease liabilities - 80,026 11,657 Total current liabilities 24,359,469 28,998,368 4,224,088 Lease liabilities - 247,426 36,042 Other non-current liabilities - 8,171 1,190 Total non-current liabilities - 255,597 37,232 Total Liabilities 24,359,469 29,253,965 4,261,320 Shareholders’ equity Ordinary Shares 142 148 21 Additional paid-in capital 29,114,527 38,198,956 5,564,305 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,035,783 1,116,597 162,651 Accumulated deficits (11,327,858 ) (14,208,816 ) (2,069,747 ) Total shareholders’ equity 18,822,594 25,106,885 3,657,230 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 43,182,063 54,360,850 7,918,550

PINDUODUO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues Online marketplace services 2,709,046 7,290,008 1,061,909 4,093,650 11,835,212 1,723,993 Total Revenues 2,709,046 7,290,008 1,061,909 4,093,650 11,835,212 1,723,993 Costs of revenues Costs of online marketplace services (387,830 ) (1,594,709 ) (232,296 ) (706,530 ) (2,468,023 ) (359,508 ) Total costs of revenues (387,830 ) (1,594,709 ) (232,296 ) (706,530 ) (2,468,023 ) (359,508 ) Gross profit 2,321,216 5,695,299 829,613 3,387,120 9,367,189 1,364,485 Sales and marketing expenses (2,970,734 ) (6,103,703 ) (889,103 ) (4,188,192 ) (10,992,958 ) (1,601,303 ) General and administrative expenses (5,800,673 ) (278,345 ) (40,546 ) (5,829,434 ) (514,420 ) (74,934 ) Research and development expenses (186,029 ) (803,664 ) (117,067 ) (258,847 ) (1,470,745 ) (214,238 ) Total operating expenses (8,957,436 ) (7,185,712 ) (1,046,716 ) (10,276,473 ) (12,978,123 ) (1,890,475 ) Operating loss (6,636,220 ) (1,490,413 ) (217,103 ) (6,889,353 ) (3,610,934 ) (525,990 ) Interest income 136,601 402,568 58,641 186,764 654,670 95,363 Foreign exchange gain 3,596 44,760 6,520 1,460 42,874 6,245 Other income, net 2,135 39,835 5,803 6,220 32,432 4,724 Loss before income tax (6,493,888 ) (1,003,250 ) (146,139 ) (6,694,909 ) (2,880,958 ) (419,658 ) Income tax expenses - - - - - - Net loss (6,493,888 ) (1,003,250 ) (146,139 ) (6,694,909 ) (2,880,958 ) (419,658 )





PINDUODUO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data)

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net loss (6,493,888 ) (1,003,250 ) (146,139 ) (6,694,909 ) (2,880,958 ) (419,658 ) Deemed distribution to certain holders of convertible preferred shares - - - (80,496 ) - - Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (6,493,888 ) (1,003,250 ) (146,139 ) (6,775,405 ) (2,880,958 ) (419,658 )

Loss per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares: -Basic (3.35 ) (0.22 ) (0.03 ) (3.66 ) (0.63 ) (0.09 ) -Diluted (3.35 ) (0.22 ) (0.03 ) (3.66 ) (0.63 ) (0.09 ) Loss per ADS (4 ordinary shares equals 1 ADS ): -Basic (13.40 ) (0.88 ) (0.12 ) (14.64 ) (2.52 ) (0.36 ) -Diluted (13.40 ) (0.88 ) (0.12 ) (14.64 ) (2.52 ) (0.36 ) Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands): -Basic 1,940,537 4,649,429 4,649,429 1,850,155 4,604,472 4,604,472 -Diluted 1,940,537 4,649,429 4,649,429 1,850,155 4,604,472 4,604,472





PINDUODUO INC.

NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues Online marketplace services - Online marketing services 2,370,952 6,467,073 942,035 3,479,052 10,415,487 1,517,187 - Transaction services 338,094 822,935 119,874 614,598 1,419,725 206,806 Total 2,709,046 7,290,008 1,061,909 4,093,650 11,835,212 1,723,993





PINDUODUO INC.

NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Share-based compensation costs included in: Costs of revenues 511 3,731 543 811 8,012 1,167 Sales and marketing expenses 32,291 208,379 30,354 33,493 404,500 58,922 General and administrative expenses 5,770,706 187,049 27,247 5,775,733 356,052 51,865 Research and development expenses 16,982 192,816 28,087 24,063 322,043 46,911 Total 5,820,490 591,975 86,231 5,834,100 1,090,607 158,865

PINDUODUO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,087,644 4,147,982 604,223 404,117 2,604,731 379,422 Net cash used in investing activities (291,150 ) (1,139,423 ) (165,976 ) (1,092,706 ) (681,950 ) (99,337 ) Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (3,789 ) - - 5,820,779 7,993,828 1,164,432 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 330,620 436,368 63,564 254,821 207,871 30,280 Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,123,325 3,444,927 501,811 5,387,011 10,124,480 1,474,797 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 16,692,687 37,219,239 5,421,593 12,429,001 30,539,686 4,448,607 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 17,816,012 40,664,166 5,923,404 17,816,012 40,664,166 5,923,404





PINDUODUO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data)

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating Loss (6,636,220 ) (1,490,413 ) (217,103 ) (6,889,353 ) (3,610,934 ) (525,990 ) Add: Share-based compensation 5,820,490 591,975 86,231 5,834,100 1,090,607 158,865 Non-GAAP operating loss (815,730 ) (898,438 ) (130,872 ) (1,055,253 ) (2,520,327 ) (367,125 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (6,493,888 ) (1,003,250 ) (146,139 ) (6,775,405 ) (2,880,958 ) (419,658 ) Add: Share-based compensation 5,820,490 591,975 86,231 5,834,100 1,090,607 158,865 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (673,398 ) (411,275 ) (59,908 ) (941,305 ) (1,790,351 ) (260,793 ) Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding - basic and diluted (in thousands) 1,940,537 4,649,429 4,649,429 1,850,155 4,604,472 4,604,472 Non-GAAP basic loss per share (0.35 ) (0.09 ) (0.01 ) (0.51 ) (0.39 ) (0.06 ) Non-GAAP basic loss per ADS (1.40 ) (0.36 ) (0.04 ) (2.04 ) (1.56 ) (0.24 ) Non-GAAP diluted loss per share (0.35 ) (0.09 ) (0.01 ) (0.51 ) (0.39 ) (0.06 ) Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS (1.40 ) (0.36 ) (0.04 ) (2.04 ) (1.56 ) (0.24 )







