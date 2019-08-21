dynaCERT Launches its New HG2 HydraGEN™ Technology

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has officially launched the marketing of its new HG2 line of on-board on-demand hydrogen injection system for diesel engines.

Following the commercialization and global market acceptance of dynaCERT’s effective HG1 line of products, the smaller HG2 units are now also in commercial production.

After approximately two years of R&D, testing, verifications, modifications and re-designs, the first HG2 units of HydraGENä Technology products are now available to dealers and distributors of dynaCERT for their clients.

The HG2 unit provides similar advantages as the existing HG1 line of products, including lowering carbon emissions and reducing fuel consumption in diesel engines.

However, the HG2 unit is much smaller in size than the HG1 unit. The new HG2 unit is suited for smaller diesel engines than those that are specifically suited to the HG1 line of HydraGEN™ Technology.

The HG2 unit is appropriate for those smaller displacement diesel engines used in Buses, Class 2 to Class 7 trucks, Refrigerator Trailers and Containers, Mobile Construction Equipment, Small Generators and Smaller Trucks commonly found outside of North America, such as in European countries and in India. This market size represents approximately 20 million applications in North America and similar sized market opportunities in each of the European and Asian markets.

dynaCERT’s engineers were successful in combining the benefits of two prototype HG2 models into one single more advanced and powerful model. The new HG2 model includes a completely newly developed HydraGEN™ reactor design, a built-in water tank, a climate control system and our next generation electronics, dynaCERT’s Smart ECU2. As well, the HG2 units feature dynaCERT’s new HydraLytica™ telematics system enabling the display of the lower fuel consumption and carbon emissions reductions in real time. Under normal operating conditions, the HG2 unit will produce hydrogen (H2) gas flows suitable for diesel engines from 1 to 5 litres in displacement.

The addressable market of dynaCERT has expanded very notably with the addition of the new HG2 model.

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www. dynaCERT .com

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to the potential expansion into new markets, industries and segments, such as diesel- powered use of any the dynaCERT products and sales. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

On Behalf of the Board

Murray James Payne, CEO

For more information, please contact:

Jim Payne, CEO & President

dynaCERT Inc.

#101 – 501 Alliance Avenue Toronto, Ontario M6N 2J1

(416) 766-9691 x 2

jpayne@ dynaCERT .com

Investor Relations

dynaCERT Inc.

Nancy Massicotte

(416) 766-9691 x 1

ir@ dynaCERT .com



