Global Ceramics Market Forecast to 2024 - Bio-ceramics Will Be the Largest Segment for Ceramics

This report segments the market into major types of ceramics such as technical, bio-ceramics, polymer-base, electro ceramics, transparent ceramics, and 3D ceramics. Each type of ceramics has been sub-segmented based on materials, sub-types, applications, and regional markets.

Regions addressed in the report are Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global ceramics market and current trends within the industry.



The report includes:

An overview of the global ceramics market and description of technical, bio-ceramics, polymer-base, electro ceramics, transparent ceramics, and 3D ceramics

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Identification of market trends, opportunities, issues and forecasts for the global ceramics market and information on the latest developments in the ceramics industry

A detailed description of bioinert ceramics, bioactive ceramics, and bioresorbable ceramics

Knowledge about 3D printing processes for technical ceramics and discussion on post-printing processes

Company profiles of major players of the industry and coverage of their products, including Dyson Technical Ceramics, Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, COI Ceramics, Inc., General Electric, Central Electronics Ltd., and 3Dynamic Systems

Executive Summary



The publisher examined the commercially significant categories of the global ceramics market. They are Technical Ceramics, Polymer-derived Ceramics, Bio-Ceramics, Transparent Ceramics, Electro-Ceramics, and 3D Printed Ceramics.



Key highlights for the global ceramics market are:

Bio-Ceramics will be the largest segment for ceramics

The Electro-Ceramics segment follows the Bio-Ceramics segment

3D Printed Ceramics is growing at the highest CAGR

Reasons for Doing This Study



The last decade can be seen as the beginning of a new era in the development and use of ceramic materials as structural, electronic, magnetic or optical components. The ceramics field comprises a very diverse set of materials, including some of the oldest known materials and many of the new exciting materials.



In view of ceramics getting so much importance, the publisher has decided that this is an appropriate time to provide a general outlook of ceramics market scenario in order to provide readers with an up-to-date understanding of the value and structure of the global ceramics industry.

This study reviews a few sub-markets in the last two years related to material, type, and applications of ceramics. It highlights growing and contracting segments, technological challenges that the industry is facing, and possible solutions to those challenges.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Methodology and Information Sources

Market Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Industry Overview

Market Definitions

Ceramics

Technical Ceramics

Polymer Derived Ceramics (PDCs)

Transparent Ceramics

Electro Ceramics

Bio Ceramics

Ceramics Processing in the Future

Latest News/ Developments in the Ceramics Industry

Chapter 4 Technical Ceramics

Overview

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Market Challenges

Technical Ceramics Market Breakdown by Material

Oxide Ceramics

Alumina Ceramics

Titanate Ceramics

Zirconia Ceramics

Non-Oxide Ceramics

Alumina Nitride

Silicon Nitride

Technical Ceramics Market Breakdown by Type

Monolithic Ceramics

Ceramic Matrix Composites

Ceramic Coatings

Technical Ceramics Market Breakdown, by End-Use Industry

Electronics and Semiconductors

Automotive

Energy and Power

Medical

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial

Technical Ceramics Market Breakdown by Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 5 Polymer-derived Ceramics

Overview

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Polymer-derived Ceramics Market Breakdown by Type

SiC

Si3N4

Others

Polymer-derived Ceramics Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry

Aerospace

Semiconductor and Electronics

Energy

Industrial

Polymer-derived Ceramics Market Breakdown by Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 6 Bio-Ceramics

Overview of Bio-Ceramics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Bio-Ceramics Market Breakdown by Type

Bioinert Ceramics

Bioactive Ceramics

Bioresorbable Ceramics

Bio-Ceramics Market Breakdown by Material

Aluminum Oxide

Zirconium

Calcium Sulfate

Calcium Phosphate

Carbon

Glass

Bio-Ceramics Market Breakdown by Application

Bone Implants

Dental Implants

Surgical Instruments

Diagnostic Instruments

Bio-Ceramics Market Breakdown by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Chapter 7 Transparent Ceramics

Overview of Transparent Ceramics

Transparent Ceramics Market Breakdown by Material Type

Transparent Ceramics Market Breakdown by Application

Transparent Ceramics Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Electro-Ceramics

Overview

Electro-Ceramics Market Breakdown by Type

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Electro-Ceramics Market Breakdown by Application

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunity

Electro-Ceramics Market Breakdown by End-User

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunity

Electro-Ceramics Market Breakdown by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (ROW)

Chapter 9 3D Printed Ceramics

Overview of 3D Printed Ceramics

3D Printed Ceramics Technology Outlook

Fabrication of Technical Ceramics by 3D Printing

3D Printing Processes for Technical Ceramics

Post-printing Processes

Materials for 3D Printed Technical Ceramics

3D Printed Ceramics Market Breakdown, by Material Type

3D Printed Ceramics Market Breakdown, by Application

Life Science

Electrical and Electronics

Optical and Optoelectronics

Mechanical/Chemical

Energy

3D Printed Ceramics Market Breakdown, by End-Use

3D Printed Ceramics Market Breakdown, by Product Category

3D Printed Ceramics Market Breakdown, by Technology

3D Printed Ceramics Market Breakdown, by Region

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Technical Ceramics

Adtech Ceramics

Bakony Technical Ceramics

Ceradyne, Inc. (3M Company)

Ceramtec Gmbh

Coorstek, Inc.

Dyson Technical Ceramics

ETI Group

Graftech International Holdings, Inc.

Kyocera Corp.

Mantec Technical Ceramics Ltd.

Mcdanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies, Llc.

Morgan Advanced Materials

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

NTK Technical Ceramics (Ngk Spark Plug Co., Ltd)

Rauschert Steinbach Gmbh

Saint Gobain Ceramics Materials

STC Superior Technical Ceramics

Small Precision Tools

Bio-Ceramics

Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials Inc.

Cam Bioceramics Bv

Carpenter Technology Corp. (Crs Holdings Inc.)

Ceramtec Gmbh

Collagen Matrix Inc.

Coorstek Medical Llc

Doceram Gmbh

DSM Nv

Evonik Industries Ag

Invibio Inc.

Kyocera Corp.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

Nobel Biocare

Rauschert Gmbh

The Straumann Group

Wright Medical Technology Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Polymer-Derived Ceramics

Ants Ceramics Pvt. Ltd.

Ceramtec

COI Ceramics, Inc.

Hitachi Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Japan Fine Ceramics Co.

Kion Corp.

Kyocera

Matech

Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd.

Plasma Processes, Llc

Starfire Systems, Inc.

UBE Industries Ltd.

Transparent Ceramics

Bright Crystals Technology

Ceramtec

Ceranova

Cilas

Coorstek

General Electric

Ibd Deisenroth Engineering

Ii-Vi Optical Systems

Koito Manufacturing

Konoshima Chemical

Murata Manufacturing

Optocity

Reade Advanced Materials

Schott

Surmet

Electro-Ceramics

Annon Piezo Technology Co. Limited.

APC International Ltd.

Bhalla Chemical Works Pvt. Ltd.

Central Electronics Ltd.

Ceradyne Inc.

Ceramic Magnetics Inc.

Ceramtec

Coorstek Inc.

CTS Corp.

Electro Ceramics (Thailand) Co. Ltd.

Friatec Ag

Gci Electro-Ceramics Co.

Harris Corp.

Huntsman Corp.

Keltron Electro Ceramics Ltd.

Kyocera Corp.

Maruwa Co. Ltd.

Meggitt Sensing Systems

Morgan Advanced Materials

Murata Manufacturing

Nikko Company

Norwegian Electro Ceramics As

Pacific Ceramics Inc.

Pi Ceramic Gmbh

Piezo Kinetics Inc.

Pingxiang Great Electroceramics Co.Ltd.

Rauschert Steinbach Gmbh

Sparkler Ceramics Pvt. Ltd.

Taiyo Yuden

Tci Ceramics Inc.

Teledyne Reynolds Inc.

Trs Technologies Inc.

3D Ceramics

3D Ceram

3Dynamic Systems

Aether

Ceralink

Cerhum Sa

Cerix

Elementum 3D

Exone

Lithoz

Nscrypt

Prodways

Robocasting Enterprises

Schunk Group

Steinbach Ag

Xjet

