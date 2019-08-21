Global Ceramics Market Forecast to 2024 - Bio-ceramics Will Be the Largest Segment for Ceramics
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceramics Markets: A Research Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report segments the market into major types of ceramics such as technical, bio-ceramics, polymer-base, electro ceramics, transparent ceramics, and 3D ceramics. Each type of ceramics has been sub-segmented based on materials, sub-types, applications, and regional markets.
Regions addressed in the report are Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global ceramics market and current trends within the industry.
The report includes:
- An overview of the global ceramics market and description of technical, bio-ceramics, polymer-base, electro ceramics, transparent ceramics, and 3D ceramics
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Identification of market trends, opportunities, issues and forecasts for the global ceramics market and information on the latest developments in the ceramics industry
- A detailed description of bioinert ceramics, bioactive ceramics, and bioresorbable ceramics
- Knowledge about 3D printing processes for technical ceramics and discussion on post-printing processes
- Company profiles of major players of the industry and coverage of their products, including Dyson Technical Ceramics, Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, COI Ceramics, Inc., General Electric, Central Electronics Ltd., and 3Dynamic Systems
Executive Summary
The publisher examined the commercially significant categories of the global ceramics market. They are Technical Ceramics, Polymer-derived Ceramics, Bio-Ceramics, Transparent Ceramics, Electro-Ceramics, and 3D Printed Ceramics.
Key highlights for the global ceramics market are:
- Bio-Ceramics will be the largest segment for ceramics
- The Electro-Ceramics segment follows the Bio-Ceramics segment
- 3D Printed Ceramics is growing at the highest CAGR
Reasons for Doing This Study
The last decade can be seen as the beginning of a new era in the development and use of ceramic materials as structural, electronic, magnetic or optical components. The ceramics field comprises a very diverse set of materials, including some of the oldest known materials and many of the new exciting materials.
In view of ceramics getting so much importance, the publisher has decided that this is an appropriate time to provide a general outlook of ceramics market scenario in order to provide readers with an up-to-date understanding of the value and structure of the global ceramics industry.
This study reviews a few sub-markets in the last two years related to material, type, and applications of ceramics. It highlights growing and contracting segments, technological challenges that the industry is facing, and possible solutions to those challenges.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Market Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Industry Overview
- Market Definitions
- Ceramics
- Technical Ceramics
- Polymer Derived Ceramics (PDCs)
- Transparent Ceramics
- Electro Ceramics
- Bio Ceramics
- Ceramics Processing in the Future
- Latest News/ Developments in the Ceramics Industry
Chapter 4 Technical Ceramics
- Overview
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Market Challenges
- Technical Ceramics Market Breakdown by Material
- Oxide Ceramics
- Alumina Ceramics
- Titanate Ceramics
- Zirconia Ceramics
- Non-Oxide Ceramics
- Alumina Nitride
- Silicon Nitride
- Technical Ceramics Market Breakdown by Type
- Monolithic Ceramics
- Ceramic Matrix Composites
- Ceramic Coatings
- Technical Ceramics Market Breakdown, by End-Use Industry
- Electronics and Semiconductors
- Automotive
- Energy and Power
- Medical
- Aerospace and Defense
- Industrial
- Technical Ceramics Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 5 Polymer-derived Ceramics
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Polymer-derived Ceramics Market Breakdown by Type
- SiC
- Si3N4
- Others
- Polymer-derived Ceramics Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry
- Aerospace
- Semiconductor and Electronics
- Energy
- Industrial
- Polymer-derived Ceramics Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 6 Bio-Ceramics
- Overview of Bio-Ceramics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Bio-Ceramics Market Breakdown by Type
- Bioinert Ceramics
- Bioactive Ceramics
- Bioresorbable Ceramics
- Bio-Ceramics Market Breakdown by Material
- Aluminum Oxide
- Zirconium
- Calcium Sulfate
- Calcium Phosphate
- Carbon
- Glass
- Bio-Ceramics Market Breakdown by Application
- Bone Implants
- Dental Implants
- Surgical Instruments
- Diagnostic Instruments
- Bio-Ceramics Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
Chapter 7 Transparent Ceramics
- Overview of Transparent Ceramics
- Transparent Ceramics Market Breakdown by Material Type
- Transparent Ceramics Market Breakdown by Application
- Transparent Ceramics Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Electro-Ceramics
- Overview
- Electro-Ceramics Market Breakdown by Type
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Electro-Ceramics Market Breakdown by Application
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunity
- Electro-Ceramics Market Breakdown by End-User
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunity
- Electro-Ceramics Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (ROW)
Chapter 9 3D Printed Ceramics
- Overview of 3D Printed Ceramics
- 3D Printed Ceramics Technology Outlook
- Fabrication of Technical Ceramics by 3D Printing
- 3D Printing Processes for Technical Ceramics
- Post-printing Processes
- Materials for 3D Printed Technical Ceramics
- 3D Printed Ceramics Market Breakdown, by Material Type
- 3D Printed Ceramics Market Breakdown, by Application
- Life Science
- Electrical and Electronics
- Optical and Optoelectronics
- Mechanical/Chemical
- Energy
- 3D Printed Ceramics Market Breakdown, by End-Use
- 3D Printed Ceramics Market Breakdown, by Product Category
- 3D Printed Ceramics Market Breakdown, by Technology
- 3D Printed Ceramics Market Breakdown, by Region
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Technical Ceramics
- Adtech Ceramics
- Bakony Technical Ceramics
- Ceradyne, Inc. (3M Company)
- Ceramtec Gmbh
- Coorstek, Inc.
- Dyson Technical Ceramics
- ETI Group
- Graftech International Holdings, Inc.
- Kyocera Corp.
- Mantec Technical Ceramics Ltd.
- Mcdanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies, Llc.
- Morgan Advanced Materials
- Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- NTK Technical Ceramics (Ngk Spark Plug Co., Ltd)
- Rauschert Steinbach Gmbh
- Saint Gobain Ceramics Materials
- STC Superior Technical Ceramics
- Small Precision Tools
- Bio-Ceramics
- Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials Inc.
- Cam Bioceramics Bv
- Carpenter Technology Corp. (Crs Holdings Inc.)
- Ceramtec Gmbh
- Collagen Matrix Inc.
- Coorstek Medical Llc
- Doceram Gmbh
- DSM Nv
- Evonik Industries Ag
- Invibio Inc.
- Kyocera Corp.
- Morgan Advanced Materials Plc
- Nobel Biocare
- Rauschert Gmbh
- The Straumann Group
- Wright Medical Technology Inc.
- Zimmer Biomet
- Polymer-Derived Ceramics
- Ants Ceramics Pvt. Ltd.
- Ceramtec
- COI Ceramics, Inc.
- Hitachi Chemicals Co. Ltd.
- Japan Fine Ceramics Co.
- Kion Corp.
- Kyocera
- Matech
- Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd.
- Plasma Processes, Llc
- Starfire Systems, Inc.
- UBE Industries Ltd.
- Transparent Ceramics
- Bright Crystals Technology
- Ceramtec
- Ceranova
- Cilas
- Coorstek
- General Electric
- Ibd Deisenroth Engineering
- Ii-Vi Optical Systems
- Koito Manufacturing
- Konoshima Chemical
- Murata Manufacturing
- Optocity
- Reade Advanced Materials
- Schott
- Surmet
- Electro-Ceramics
- Annon Piezo Technology Co. Limited.
- APC International Ltd.
- Bhalla Chemical Works Pvt. Ltd.
- Central Electronics Ltd.
- Ceradyne Inc.
- Ceramic Magnetics Inc.
- Ceramtec
- Coorstek Inc.
- CTS Corp.
- Electro Ceramics (Thailand) Co. Ltd.
- Friatec Ag
- Gci Electro-Ceramics Co.
- Harris Corp.
- Huntsman Corp.
- Keltron Electro Ceramics Ltd.
- Kyocera Corp.
- Maruwa Co. Ltd.
- Meggitt Sensing Systems
- Morgan Advanced Materials
- Murata Manufacturing
- Nikko Company
- Norwegian Electro Ceramics As
- Pacific Ceramics Inc.
- Pi Ceramic Gmbh
- Piezo Kinetics Inc.
- Pingxiang Great Electroceramics Co.Ltd.
- Rauschert Steinbach Gmbh
- Sparkler Ceramics Pvt. Ltd.
- Taiyo Yuden
- Tci Ceramics Inc.
- Teledyne Reynolds Inc.
- Trs Technologies Inc.
- 3D Ceramics
- 3D Ceram
- 3Dynamic Systems
- Aether
- Ceralink
- Cerhum Sa
- Cerix
- Elementum 3D
- Exone
- Lithoz
- Nscrypt
- Prodways
- Robocasting Enterprises
- Schunk Group
- Steinbach Ag
- Xjet
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ozby71
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.