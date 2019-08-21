9 Addiction Programs Saving Lives in Indiana

Community leaders recognized for their response to the opioid epidemic

"Far too many loved ones are lost to the preventable and treatable disease addiction," says Jessica Hulsey Nickel, founder and CEO of Addiction Policy Forum. "But, we are finding promise in innovative solutions that are changing outcomes for patients and families impacted by addiction across Indiana.”



1,852 Indiana residents died in 2017 due to drug overdoses, but innovative programs are offering hope to those impacted by addiction. Addiction Policy Forum with Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch will honor nine incredible programs saving lives and the innovators leading them will be honored on August 21, 2019, at the Skyline Club in Indianapolis from 12:00-2:00 pm.



Recognized programs include 525 Foundation, Belden Pathways to Employment, Hope Academy, HOPE Probation, Indiana 211, Indiana Addiction Issues Coalition, Indiana University Addictions Grand Challenge, Montgomery County Mobile Integrated Healthcare Program, and Overdose Lifeline.



“Schools are integrating recovery programs, judges are opening doors to treatment, and employers are offering a second chance,” says Kimberly Lohman Clapp, Executive Vice President of Community Engagement at Addiction Policy Forum. “Leaders recognized in the Indiana Innovation Now report are saving lives.”





About Addiction Policy Forum

Addiction Policy Forum is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating addiction as a major health problem. Our national headquarters are located in Washington, DC with resources and services in every state.

