Skybox Security Appoints Rob Rosiello as Executive Vice President, Worldwide Sales & Field Operations

Rosiello to lead global sales and field operations as demand for advanced cybersecurity management solutions grows

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skybox® Security , a global leader in cybersecurity management solutions, announced today that Rob Rosiello has joined the company as executive vice president, worldwide sales and field operations. Rosiello brings to the company more than 25 years’ experience in IT infrastructure and networking, with a broad background in solution selling, channel sales and more.



He joins Skybox from Riverbed Technology where he managed America’s sales and was one of the leaders who helped transform the company from product selling to a software solution selling strategy.

Gidi Cohen, CEO for Skybox Security, commented: "We are extremely pleased to see Rob Rosiello come on board. As well as having a consistent record delivering growth and tremendous experience in IT sales and organisational transformation, Rob is a proven leader and strategic visionary. We happily welcome his appointment — he will enable Skybox to continue with its strong record of growth and help lead us into our next chapter.”

Responsible for sales and field operations globally, Rosiello will apply his expertise to building and developing sales organizations to scale, including a client-centric field operation, channel sales, backend infrastructure (operations and enablement), sales methodology and customer success.

Rosiello added: “I am proud to be able to join Skybox Security and work with such an incredibly talented team, to represent this award-winning portfolio of solutions and to have the opportunity to work with our many fantastic clients, alliances and partners.”

About Skybox Security

www.skyboxsecurity.com

Skybox provides the industry’s broadest cybersecurity management platform to address security challenges within large, complex networks. By integrating with more than 130 networking and security technologies, the Skybox® Security Suite provides comprehensive attack surface visibility and the context needed for informed action. Our analytics, automation and intelligence improve the efficiency and performance of security operations in vulnerability and threat management and firewall and security policy management for the world’s largest organizations.

