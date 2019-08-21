Press Release Regarding the Terrorist Attack in Burkina Faso

We are saddened by the terrorist attack against security forces in Soum State in northern Burkina Faso, claiming many lives and leaving several people injured.

We condemn this heinous attack and offer our condolences to the people and Government of Burkina Faso. We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.