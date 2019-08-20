Canvas is Drafting Donors for Kickoff for Kids Fundraiser

Canvas Credit Union gathers donations during Kickoff for Kids fundraiser in support of Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Lone Tree, Colorado, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Canvas Credit Union is teaming up with its members to create a defensive line against childhood illness during their annual Kickoff for Kids fundraiser. The donation draft takes place in all Canvas branches and by calling the credit union from August 16 through September 14, and includes a chance to win Broncos tickets!*

All donations go to the Canvas Foundation, benefitting Children’s Hospital Colorado, part of the Children’s Miracle Network. All Canvas locations will be accepting donations. Each donor will get a paper football representing their support for the kids, displayed at all the credit union’s branches. In addition, everyone who donates will qualify for a chance to win two Broncos suite tickets to the Denver vs. San Diego game on December 1, 2019!*

Canvas invites anyone to stop by one of their 27 branches or call 303-691-2345 to donate to Kickoff for Kids from August 16 through September 14. Love the kids a whole lot? Each additional donation gets them one step closer to kicking cancer to the curb!

Canvas, and Credit Unions for Kids, are avid supporters of Children’s Miracle Network. Each year, their annual Kickoff for Kids fundraiser generates support for local Children’s Hospital Colorado. Just last year, Canvas Credit Union members and employees rallied together to raise more than $22,000!

*The Nitty Gritty: We’ll notify the lucky winner of the Broncos tickets by October 4, 2019. No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. Visit canvas.org/kickoff-for-kids for full details.

Tansley Stearns Canvas Credit Union 3036392146 tansleys@canvas.org



