Missouri Congressional Delegation Split on Vote to End Abusive Practice of Horse ‘Soring’

Reps. Vicki Hartzler, Sam Graves, and Jason Smith Side with Abusers

JEFFERSON CITY, MISSOURI, USA, August 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed the Prevent All Soring Tactics (PAST) Act, H.R. 693, by a vote of 333 to 96 . Bipartisan U.S. Reps. Blaine Luetkemeyer, Lacy Clay, and Emmanuel Cleaver, all cosponsors of the bill were joined by Reps. Ann Wagner, and Billy Long in voting for the passage of the PAST Act. U.S. Reps. Vicki Hartzler, Sam Graves, and Jason Smith voted against the bill - siding with animal abusers in the anti-animal protection vote.The PAST Act seeks to strengthen the Horse Protection Act and end the torturous, painful practice of soring Tennessee Walking, Racking, and Spotted Saddle Horses. Soring, the intentional infliction of pain to horses' front limbs by applying caustic chemicals such as mustard oil or kerosene or inserting sharp objects into the horses' hooves to create an exaggerated gait known as the "Big Lick,” has plagued the equine world for six decades. This abuse is exhibited annually at the Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration that begins today in Shelbyville, Tennessee.Neither U.S. Senators Roy Blunt, nor Josh Hawley have cosponsored the Senate companion bill on, S. 1007, led by the senior U.S. Senator from Idaho, Republican Mike Crapo, that mirrors the House passed legislation, but Hawley’s predecessor former Senator Claire McCaskill was a longtime supporter and cosponsor of the measure during her time in Congress.“We applaud Reps. Luetkemeyer, Clay, Cleaver, Wagner, and Long for their key role in helping usher the PAST Act to passage in the House – bravo,” said Marty Irby, executive director at Animal Wellness Action and past president of the Tennessee Walking Horse Breeders’ & Exhibitors’ Association. “Just a few years ago soring ran rampant in the state , but the good people of Missouri have worked hard to drive abusers out of the area, and the delegation’s support sends a strong message to the Senate that it should saddle up and schedule a vote to quickly pass the PAST Act.”“The bottom line is you are either for animal cruelty, or you are against it,” said Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL), lead Republican sponsor of the House PAST Act.“As a cosponsor of the Prevent All Soring Tactics Act, I am pleased to see this bill have overwhelming bipartisan support in the U.S. House,” said Rep. Ron Estes (R-KS), one of the PAST Act’s leaders. This overdue legislation will protect horses from the abusive and harmful practice of soring by improving enforcement, increasing penalties and banning incentives to continue horse soring. It’s past time the PAST Act becomes law.”“I support the humane treatment of all animals and remain committed to ending the cruel practice of soring,” said Senator Mike Crapo (R-ID), lead Republican sponsor of the PAST Act in the U.S. Senate. “I appreciate the House’s movement on the PAST Act. I will continue to work with my colleagues in the Senate to see that the legislation moves in the Senate and that current animal welfare laws are enforced.”The PAST Act would ban the use of painful large stacked shoes and ankle chains and would also eliminate the existing system of self-regulation by the industry and toughen penalties for violators of the Horse Protection Act. It’s supported by the American Quarter Horse Association, Animal Wellness Action, the American Horse Council, American Veterinary Medical Association, American Association of Equine Practitioners, United States Equestrian Federation, National Sheriff’s Association, and Missouri Veterinary Medical Association.The PAST Act has been blocked for years by a handful of well-placed lawmakers, but a new House rule triggering consideration of any measure that attracts 290 or more cosponsors brought the issue to the floor. PAST attracted 308 cosponsors and was led by Reps. Kurt Schrader and Ted Yoho (R-FL), cochairs of the Congressional Veterinary Medicine Caucus, along with Reps. Steve Cohen (D-TN), Ron Estes (R-KS), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), and Chris Collins (R-NY). The Senate companion has garnered 43 cosponsors.See what Members of Congress from across the nation have to say about the PAST Act by clicking here The Animal Wellness Foundation (Foundation) is a Los Angeles-based private charitable organization with a mission of helping animals by making veterinary care available to everyone with a pet, regardless of economic ability. We organize rescue efforts and medical services for dogs and cats in need and help homeless pets find a loving caregiver. We are advocates for getting veterinarians to the front lines of the animal welfare movement; promoting responsible pet ownership; and vaccinating animals against infectious diseases such as distemper. We also support policies that prevent animal cruelty and that alleviate suffering. We believe helping animals helps us all.Animal Wellness Action (Action) is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) organization with a mission of helping animals by promoting legal standards forbidding cruelty. We champion causes that alleviate the suffering of companion animals, farm animals, and wildlife. We advocate for policies to stop dogfighting and cockfighting and other forms of malicious cruelty and to confront factory farming and other systemic forms of animal exploitation. To prevent cruelty, we promote enacting good public policies and we work to enforce those policies. To enact good laws, we must elect good lawmakers, and that’s why we remind voters which candidates care about our issues and which ones don’t. We believe helping animals helps us all.

A Missouri "Big Lick" Exhibitor Rides in Columbia, Tennessee in May of 2019



