NNSA Administrator tours Laboratory for Laser Energetics up close

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Under Secretary for Nuclear Security and Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) Lisa E. Gordon-Hagerty visited the Laboratory for Laser Energetics (LLE) at the University of Rochester Aug. 20.

LLE helps keep our Nation at the top of high-energy laser innovation and safeguards the safety, security, and effectiveness of the nuclear weapons stockpile. Established in 1970 as a center for the investigation of the interaction of intense radiation with matter, LLE employs 350 dedicated researchers and support staff. LLE is the largest university-based DOE/NNSA research program.

Administrator Gordon-Hagerty was accompanied on the visit by U.S. Rep. Joseph Morelle, who represents New York’s 25th Congressional District, where the Laser Lab is located.

“I greatly appreciated the opportunity to tour these world-class facilities and see firsthand the significant contributions made to our Nation’s security by the University of Rochester’s Laser Lab and its dedicated researchers and other personnel,” Gordon-Hagerty said. “Thank you to Congressman Morelle for joining me today and for all who worked to make this visit a success.”

The daylong visit began with a welcome by University President Sarah Mangelsdorf and Vice President for Research and Provost Rob Clark and continued with tours of both the OMEGA and OMEGA EP facilities. The group later got to hear directly from scientists conducting research experiments on these incredible laser systems.

A break for lunch featured lively discussions with local high schoolers enrolled in a summer program at LLE and students from the University of Michigan, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and the University of Rochester who study advanced physics at LLE.