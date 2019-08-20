Webinar Wednesday, August 28: Enabling Durable High-Power Membrane Electrode Assembly with Low Platinum Loading

On Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 12 p.m. EDT, the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE's) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy's Fuel Cell Technologies Office (FCTO) will present a live webinar titled "Enabling Durable High-Power Membrane Electrode Assembly with Low Platinum Loading."

General Motors researcher Swami Kumaraguru will present results from an FCTO-funded project that covers a systematic approach to low platinum state-of–the-art membrane electrode assembly (MEA) with the potential to meet DOE's 2020 performance targets. The project focuses on studying the impact of operating conditions and stress factors on both electrode and membrane degradation. Insights from this study provide a valuable toolkit that can be used by fuel cell system engineers to define the system and operating strategy to improve and increase MEA durability. In addition, this webinar will present ways in which the project team is collaborating with various DOE labs through the Fuel Cell Consortium for Performance and Durability.

This webinar will be recorded and the slides, along with the recording, will be posted online.

