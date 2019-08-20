France-Ghana Cooperation: Education, Higher Education and French language

On Wednesday, July 11 2019, during the official visit of President Nana Akuffo Addo, two framework agreements were signed which will allow for deeper cooperation in the fields of education, higher education, and the learning of French.

The first Framework Agreement relates to education and the French language. It was signed, on behalf of the French Embassy by the minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves le Drian and on behalf of the Ghanaian government by the Minister of Education, Matthew Opoku Prempeh. This collaboration seeks to encourage the development of the learning of French in Ghanaian schools, particularly through teacher training, the selection of suitable teaching materials and the sharing of expertise. To this end, a Joint Steering Committee shall be set up to implement and monitor the cooperation actions under this Agreement.

The second deals with scholarships in France for Ghanaian students. It was signed by the Secretary of State for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne and for Ghana by the Minister of Education, Matthew Opoku Prempeh. This agreement aims to set up a joint scholarships program managed by the Embassy of France and the Scholarships Secretariat to facilitate access for Ghanaian students to pursue higher education in France at Master and Phd levels, and for the Year Abroad Program of future French teachers.



