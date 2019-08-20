LaSalle Solutions Promoted to Elite Partner Level Status in Riverbed Rise

/EIN News/ -- ROSEMONT, Ill., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaSalle Solutions , a division of Fifth Third Bank, announced today that it has achieved the Elite Partner Level Status in Riverbed Rise. Riverbed Rise is a channel partner program launched by Riverbed in January 2018 designed to recognize and reward partner performance across all partner types and business models. Riverbed provides a combination of Digital Experience Management and Digital Networking solutions that ensure superior digital and user experiences, provides new levels of operational agility and accelerates business outcomes. Accumulation of dividends with Riverbed over the past 12 months is the main contributing factor in the advancement to Elite Partner Level Status.



“LaSalle continues to climb in status with our partners thanks to our commitment to optimizing our customers’ technology infrastructures according to their needs,” said Steven Robb, senior vice president of the Solutions Group at LaSalle Solutions. “LAMP, our cloud-based technology information management platform, continues to be an integral piece of the puzzle thanks to the unmatched data reliability it provides at the customers’ fingertips.”

“LaSalle’s Elite Partner level status in Riverbed Rise is a recognition which underscores LaSalle’s commitment to ensuring its customers are provided the best technology solutions and expertise,” said Bridget Bisnette, Senior Vice President of Global Partner Sales, at Riverbed. “We congratulate their ongoing achievement and partnership.”

Building a strategic partnership with Riverbed enables LaSalle to provide a broader set of cloud-based technology solutions to drive positive outcomes for its customers. For a list of LaSalle’s technology partners, visit lasallesolutions.com/partners.

About LaSalle Solutions

Founded in 1980, LaSalle Solutions is a leading provider of technology lifecycle asset management services. LaSalle enables its customers to improve their technology operations through enhanced processes, management and reporting for better planning and return on investment. LaSalle Solutions’ processes, outstanding customer service and powerful, market-leading cloud-based platform, LAMP , enable customers to obtain better business outcomes through transparency and reliable results at their fingertips.

LaSalle Solutions is a division of Fifth Third Bank . Fifth Third Bank is focused on developing solutions in the equipment finance, leasing and technology arena to support better financial outcomes for our customers. LaSalle and Fifth Third share Midwest roots and a proud commitment that puts customers at the center of everything we do. Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, an Ohio-chartered bank. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank. Member FDIC.

Learn more about LaSalle Solutions at lasallesolutions.com and YouTube.com/LaSalleSolutions .

LaSalle Solutions and LAMP are registered trademarks of Fifth Third Bancorp.

