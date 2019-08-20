AU awaits Luanda Summit outcomes

ANGOLA, August 20 - Addis-Ababa - The African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council wants to adopt, next Thursday, the results of the Summit that Angola hosts Wednesday, whose political understanding instruments will be signed between Uganda and Rwanda.,

During a session, held on Monday (19), the 15 PSC member countries, including Angola, welcomed the Angolan initiative, supported by the DRC, and considered that the outcomes of the Luanda Summit fit the logic of “African Solutions for Africa's Problems.

”The interest of the PSC arose from a review by the Permanent Representative of Angola to the AU and UNECA, also ambassador to Ethiopia, Francisco da Cruz, on developments taking place in the Great Lakes Region”, under the facilitation of Angola.

Francisco da Cruz said that at the Luanda meeting, which will be attended by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, and his counterparts Yoweri Museveni (Uganda), Paul Kagame (Rwanda) and Félix Tshisekedi (DRC), will be signed instruments of understanding, between Kampala and Kigali with a view to resolving the political crisis between these two neighboring countries of the Great Lakes Region.

The Four-Party Summit follows a similar one held on 12 July in Luanda.

