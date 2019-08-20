New Congolese Consul reaffirms strengthening relations

Cabinda, ANGOLA, August 20 - The new Consul General of the Republic of Congo Brazaville in Cabinda province, Ngobo Fulgort, reaffirmed Tuesday, the strengthening of relations between Angola and his country. ,

Ngobo Fulgort, who replaces Deputy Consul General Ocko-bong Firmin Gui, was received this afternoon by Cabinda Governor Marcos Nhunga.

The diplomat said that one of the objectives of this mission is to maintain good relations between local authorities and those of the Congolese provinces of Kouilou, Ponta Negra and Niari (Congo Brazaville), in the various domains, with emphasis on the movement of people and goods in the exercise of trade.

"The province of Cabinda has a vast common border and we need to be together. We must pay more attention to the movement of citizens on both sides, keeping vigilance to combat any situations that could tarnish good relations between the two peoples and states," he said.

He also said that his diplomatic agenda included encouraging trade in the four provinces (Cabinda (Angola), Niari, Kouilou and Ponta Negra), creating partnerships and strategies, taking advantage of good south / south cooperation.

"We will work with local authorities to develop economic diplomacy, which is fundamental and indispensable for the well-being of the people," he said.

Ngobo Fulgort, 69-year old attended military studies and training in Baku.

Cabinda province is home to over 1,000 citizens of Congo Brazaville.

