Associa Community Management Corporation – New Jersey Hosts Board Member Roundtable and Legal Seminar

/EIN News/ -- Fairfield, NJ, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation- New Jersey (CMC- NJ) hosted an educational board member roundtable and legal seminar to a full room at the River Palm Terrace Steakhouse in Edgewater, New Jersey.



The roundtable and seminar provided board members from neighboring communities the opportunity to come together to share best practices and gain invaluable legal insight from industry professionals including members of prestigious law firms Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & David, LLP; Becker & Poliakoff; and Buckalew, Frizzell & Crevina, LLP. The legal seminar touched on topics ranging from the Radburn Bill, emotional support animals in community associations, and harassment in community associations.



“CMC - NJ was honored to host such a multifaceted event for our community leaders,” stated Michael Pesce, Associa CMC-NJ president “We are dedicated to the education of board members, and will continue to provide the opportunities to interact with each other while also growing our professional network by working with expert legal professionals.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



