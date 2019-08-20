Delivering Convenience: Longo’s Introduces “Pronto Eats” Inside the Hudson’s Bay Centre on August 26th

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, August 26 Longo Brothers Fruit Market (“Longo’s”) will launch its latest store concept, Pronto Eats, inside the iconic Hudson’s Bay Centre at Yonge and Bloor.



Pronto Eat is a small scale, convenience-based grocery model that will cater to the busy worker and commuter, offering 1,000 square feet of quality food options for each of the 35 meal and snacking occasions a week. Shoppers can expect to find a wide variety of ready-to-eat and semi-prepared meal options, along with a specialized Longo’s Café service.



The Pronto Eats model was pilot tested at Longo’s Maple Leaf Square location earlier this summer.

“Our pilot test was designed to evaluate approachability and the depth of demand for this style of convenience,” said Rosanne Longo, Longo’s Spokesperson. “The response from our guests was overwhelmingly positive and we are thrilled to now bring this concept to life in an ideal location for our demographic and brand.”

Pronto Eats is located in the heart of the PATH, linking 30 kilometers of shopping and entertainment and connecting more than 50 buildings and office towers. “For those who work inside or nearby, the PATH is a place where time, quality, and convenience intersect, and this is at the core of what Pronto Eats plans to deliver,” said Longo.

Along with free Grocery Gateway same day pick-up, Pronto Eats will also be the grocer’s first cashless location, and will allow guests to skip the lines with the Ritual food app.

“While the size of the store is a smaller scale than what our guests are used to, the fundamentals of the business remain unchanged. No matter the concept, location, or size of the store, we are committed to carrying only the highest quality of food and merchandise, matched with excellent guest service,” said Longo.

Longo’s is also set to open new locations in East Gwillimbury and in Toronto’s Liberty Village in the coming months.

“Each of our upcoming stores involved us turning our attention to consumer demands and investing money where it really matters most to our guests,” said Longo.

As part of the opening day for Pronto Eats on August 26th, the first 250 guests will receive a Longo’s Mystery Card in values ranging from $5.00 to $500.00 to be used towards their purchase at Pronto Eats. The store is set to open at 6:30 a.m.

Pronto Eats will not offer single-use plastic bags but will instead offer multiple reusable solutions. This store is also part of the Longo’s “Take It Back Program” where guests can return plastic and produce bags and have them recycled by Longo’s.

About Longo’s

Longo’s is a family-owned Canadian organization that started in 1956 when three brothers, Tommy, Joe and Gus opened their first fruit market. It was a small 1,500 square foot store on Yonge Street (at Castlefield) in Toronto. The family maintained a commitment to providing guests with the best fresh food experience possible. Years later, this philosophy remains the heart and soul of the company.

Today, Longo’s operates 34 full-service grocery stores across the GTA as well as Grocery Gateway , the leader in online sales of home-delivered groceries. Longo’s employs more than 6,500 team members and offers an environment where people have the opportunity to be the best that they can be.

For Further Information:

Delia Loveless

Public Relations, Blue Door Agency

delia@bluedoor.agency



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.