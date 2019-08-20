Exceptional Business Educators and Industry Leaders Comprise 2019-20 ACBSP Board of Directors

This 19-member board, with representatives from Canada, Colombia and the U.S., brings expertise that will help shape the future of this respected international accrediting body.

The Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) www.acbsp.org, the only global accrediting body to accredit business, accounting, and business-related programs at all degree levels, and the first business accreditor to offer certificate accreditation, is proud to announce its Board of Directors for 2019-20. The elections and appointments were made at ACBSP Conference 2019, held June 21-24 in Houston, Texas.

“The ACBSP Board of Directors truly reflects the organization’s global presence,” said Jeffrey Alderman, ACBSP President/CEO. “With Dr. Kim Wong, Instructor of Business and Information Technology at Central New Mexico Community College in Albuquerque at the helm, I am honored to serve with this distinguished group as we strive to promote continuous improvement in the accreditation of business programs throughout the world,” he said.

The following business educators and industry leaders were appointed to serve on the 2019-20 Board of Directors, with terms effective at the close of the Annual Conference on June 24, 2019:

2019-20 Board of Directors

• Kim Wong — Instructor, Business & Information Technology, Central New Mexico Community College (United States) — Chair

• Bruce Stetar — Program Director, College of Business, Western Governors University (United States) — Chair-Elect

• Debbie Gaspard — Faculty Member, Metropolitan Community College (United States) — Vice Chair

• Alejandro Cheyne — Rector, Universidad del Rosario (Colombia) — Immediate Past Chair

• Michelle Byrd — Dean, Business and Technology, Greenville Technical College (United States) — Secretary

• Helen Vallee —Accounting Instructor, Kwantlen Polytechnic University (Canada) — Treasurer

• Paul C. Stumb — President, Cumberland University (United States) — At-Large, 4-Year

• Lakshmy Sivaratnam — Associate Professor, Business & Accounting, Kansas City Kansas Community College (United States) — At-Large, 2-Year

• Earl Godfrey — Professor of Accounting, Gardner-Webb University (United States) — At-Large, 4-Year

• Dennis Brode — Program Director/Professor, Management and Marketing, Sinclair Community College (United States) — At-Large, 2-Year

• Tilokie Depoo —Chief Academic Officer and Dean, School of Business, Metropolitan College of New York (United States) — At-Large, 4-Year

• Gary Mrozinski — Chair, Business Department and Professor of Business and Economics, Luzerne County Community College (United States) At-Large, 2-Year

• E. Denise Smith — Associate Professor and Accounting Program Director, School of Business and Communications, Brenau University (United States) — Chair, Board of Commissioners — 4-Year

• Germain N. Pichop — Professor and Chair, Division of Business & IT, Oklahoma City Community College (United States) — Chair, Board of Commissioners — 2-Year

• Ron DeYoung — Emeritus Member, Retired from Northwest Missouri State University (United States) — Chair, Accreditation Governance Board

• Amy Ross — Head, Management Department, Division of Business, Walters State Community College (United States) — Council of Regional Chairs Representative

• Richard A. DeMichele, Jr. — Law Offices of DeMichele & DeMichele, P.C. (United States) — Public Member

• Hugh Hale — Chief Information Officer, State of Tennessee, Division of TennCare (United States) — Public Member

• Jeffrey Alderman — ACBSP President/CEO (United States) — Ex-Officio Member

About ACBSP

ACBSP is a leading specialized accreditation body for business education. ACBSP’s mission is to promote continuous improvement and recognize teaching excellence in the accreditation of business education programs throughout the world. ACBSP accredits business, accounting, and business-related programs at the associate, baccalaureate, master, and doctorate degree levels. Recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) in 2001 and again in 2011, ACBSP was the first to offer specialized business accreditation at all degree levels. ACBSP currently accredits business programs at nearly 1,200 campuses in 63 countries. FAQs / Accreditation FAQs

