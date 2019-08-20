THX Unveils New Deep Note Trailer Featuring THX® Spatial Audio Mix

THX Launches Fan Poll to Name New Trailer

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, California, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THX Ltd., renowned for the certification of world-class cinemas and consumer electronics, today announced the release of its much-anticipated new Deep Note trailer commemorating the company’s 35th anniversary. In addition to the visual celebration and surprises, the trailer offers a deeper immersive audio experience with THX Spatial Audio three-dimensional sound over headphones or earbuds. It is available to experience here. Today, THX also launched a 24-hour Twitter poll where fans may vote for their favorite trailer name here.



“We are thrilled to release the new THX Deep Note trailer to entertainment lovers around the world,” said Min-Liang Tan, THX chief executive officer. “As a nod of appreciation for THX fans and as a bridge to new fans, we’re offering this trailer in THX Spatial Audio with incredible pre-rendered immersive sound. We engaged brilliant and imaginative people to create a remarkable audio-video experience for broad appeal, that looks and sounds the best it can and can be enjoyed where and when people want it‒in the theater, in your home, or on the go from any mobile devices.”

To offer this immersive audio experience on the go, THX utilized its THX Spatial Audio post-production mixing tools to provide a multidimensional sound when enjoyed from headphones or earbuds. Innovating beyond traditional surround sound, THX applied advanced objects and ambisonics-based engineering, essentially spherical harmonics, for full-sphere audio. This immersive sound delivers greater realism, drawing the listener into the story as they experience action coming from all directions as in a real-life environment, thus providing the emotional impact as intended by the creators.

The trailer will be available to THX Certified Cinema partners in 4K and object-based immersive audio. For playback in THX Ultimate Cinema™, it has been remastered for a visual experience which boasts increased brightness, contrast, clarity and rich brilliant colors.

The THX Deep Note, created by industry legend Dr. Andy Moorer, is widely considered the world’s most iconic audio logo. Over the years, trailers designed to visually depict the universally recognizable audio mark have been released by notable talents, and the new trailer continues this tradition drawing from the best and brightest in entertainment to produce this high-fidelity 60 second feature content. The THX team developed the new trailer to inspire and capture the imagination of a new generation of fans. Created for enjoyment on major movie screens, home theater and mobile and computing screens alike, the trailer honors THX’s past with surprise glimpses from various points in the company’s rich Hollywood heritage, while also advancing the trailer experience by utilizing leading-edge multidimensional audio and video storytelling capabilities.

“Our aim with this piece is to extend the legacy that inspired us as young people in the movie theater,” said Ben Rosenblatt, the trailer's executive producer and co-founder of American Meme. “As a kid, I was blown away by the THX Deep Note trailer and would go back to the movie theater again and again just to see it, which inspired me to pursue the career I have in Hollywood today. We hope we’ve taken this a step beyond the originals to open up young minds and inspire an entirely new generation.”

Micho Rutare, writer and director of the trailer and co-founder of American Meme, adds, “We hope this trailer ignites people's imaginations. We want to take the audience on a journey, in under a minute, that both refreshes the iconic THX brand for the millennial generation and initiates audiences into the immersive entertainment experience available with this new technology.”

The award-winning creative team behind this project is led by production house American Meme in collaboration with VFX industry leader Video Copilot, and includes:

Ben Rosenblatt, Executive Producer (Known for “The Alienist,” Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Trek Into Darkness),

Micho Rutare, Writer and Director (Known for Sharknado, “Z Nation”),

Andrew Kramer, Director of Animation/Visual Effects (Known for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Trek: Into Darkness),

Lindsey Alvarez, Immersive Audio Lead (Known for War for the Planet of the Apes, 10 Cloverfield Lane),

Robby Stambler, Sound Design Supervisor (Known for 10 Cloverfield Lane, Star Wars: The Force Awakens), and

Gabriela Quiroz, Head of Story (Known for Star Trek: Beyond, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation).



The trailer was released today across social media platforms including YouTube here. THX will also make its new Deep Note trailer available to THX Ultimate Cinema and THX Certified Cinema partners for playback in theaters around the globe.

For further information about the making of the trailer, the production team American Meme, and THX Spatial Audio please visit www.THX.com/trailer.



About THX Ltd.

Founded by legendary filmmaker George Lucas in 1983, THX Ltd. and its partners provide premium entertainment experiences in the cinema, in the home and on the go. For more than thirty-five years, THX has expanded its certification categories beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, live events and automotive systems. Today, THX Ltd. continues to redefine entertainment, providing exciting new technologies and assurance of experiences which provide consumers with superior audio and visual fidelity and ensure an artist’s vision is delivered with integrity to audiences worldwide. For more information, visit: http://www.thx.com. Get social with us and stay up-to-date with all things #THXLtd: Twitter @THX; Instagram @THXLtd; LinkedIn “THX Ltd”; Facebook “THX Ltd.”

About American Meme

Founded by Ben Rosenblatt and Micho Rutare, American Meme is dedicated to the proposition that great stories begin with great ideas. American Meme develops and produces original IP with a millennial point of view, aimed at a diverse, emerging demographic. With Rosenblatt's experience producing VFX-driven tentpole films and Rutare's experience creating viral phenomena, American Meme delivers high-concept, high production-value entertainment to clients and audiences. For further information, please visit www.americanmeme.us.

THX, the THX logo and the THX Deep Note audio mark are registered trademarks of THX Ltd.

