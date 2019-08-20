US diplomat reaffirms need to fight corruption

Benguela, ANGOLA, August 20 - The US ambassador to Angola Nina Maria Fite reaffirmed on Tuesday, in Benguela that the ongoing fight against corruption and transparency must continue, to ease the interest of US companies in investing in Angola.,

Speaking to the press, after an hour-long meeting with the provincial governor Rui Falcão, the diplomat, who is visiting Benguela for the first time, said that the success of this fight will serve as a “gateway” to investments by US companies.

Nina Maria Fite noted that US companies are closely following the anti-corruption process in Angola, as they often invest in free, fair and transparent business environments.

Trading between the two countries reached US $ 3.4 billion at the end of 2017, with Angola exporting products valued at US $ 2.6 billion and the United States of America around US $ 800 million.

