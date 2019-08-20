US diplomat reaffirms need to fight corruption
Speaking to the press, after an hour-long meeting with the provincial governor Rui Falcão, the diplomat, who is visiting Benguela for the first time, said that the success of this fight will serve as a “gateway” to investments by US companies.
Nina Maria Fite noted that US companies are closely following the anti-corruption process in Angola, as they often invest in free, fair and transparent business environments.
Trading between the two countries reached US $ 3.4 billion at the end of 2017, with Angola exporting products valued at US $ 2.6 billion and the United States of America around US $ 800 million.,
