DrugCendR Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Daniel Von Hoff as Clinical Advisor

/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DrugCendR, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company developing next generation therapies for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced that Dr. Daniel Von Hoff will be a clinical advisor to the company. In this role, Dr. Von Hoff will guide the company with its clinical development programs.

Dr. Daniel Von Hoff is Physician in Chief, Distinguished Professor at the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen) in Phoenix, Arizona. Dr. Von Hoff has conducted more than 200 clinical trials to date and his clinical trial work has led to the approval of 3 of the 4 drugs approved by the FDA for treatment of patients with advanced pancreatic cancer, including the gemcitabine and Abraxane® combination therapy. The new treatment approaches he has helped to pioneer have helped tens of thousands of patients with breast, ovarian, prostate, colon, leukemia, skin (advanced basal cell carcinoma) and pancreatic cancer today.

"I am very pleased to be supporting DrugCendR at an especially exciting time in the development program for CEND-1," said Dr. Von Hoff, adding "Any new therapy that could offer significant benefit to hard-to-treat solid tumors in patients is a welcome lead.”

For more information please contact: Harri Jarvelainen, COO harri.jarvelainen@drugcendr.com



