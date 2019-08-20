Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000

For the 11th time, CUSTOMIZED ENERGY SOLUTIONS Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 4570 with a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 64 Percent

“We are grateful to our friends, clients, partners, and associates for their trust and support over the years without which none of this could have been possible. The energy industry in which we operate is going through tremendous change that is transforming the industry in a way that can make the production and delivery of energy more sustainable and more affordable. We look forward to continuing to build upon this strong foundation in the years ahead to the benefit of not just our associates but ultimately everyone on the planet,” said Stephen Fernands, President of CES.

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

About Customized Energy Solutions: Established in 1998, Customized Energy Solutions is an energy advisory company that works closely with clients to navigate the wholesale and retail electricity markets across the United States and globally. Serving hundreds of clients, Customized Energy Solutions offers software solutions, back office operational support, 24-hour market operations and dispatch support, and advisory services focused on asset optimization and efficiency. CES is also a third-party asset manager of just under 10,000MWs of generation load across all the ISOs in the United States and Ontario, Canada. CES empowers clients to achieve their goals by helping them navigate the evolving energy markets, complex market rules, and new energy technologies entering the markets.

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

