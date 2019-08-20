Eastern Zinc Commences Drilling Program on Portage Property

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eastern Zinc Corp. ("Eastern Zinc" or the “Company”) (CSE:EZNC | OTC:ETZCF) is pleased to report it has mobilized a diamond drilling rig to its Portage Property located in the western part of the Bathurst Mining Camp (“BMC”) in northern New Brunswick. The Company plans to drill a minimum of 500 metres designed to test the depth and strike potential of the Upper Road Zone prospect (Figure 1). This potential volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) target was first discovered by a previous operator (SLAM Exploration) in 2018.



The BMC Properties

The Portage Property is part of a portfolio of mineral properties owned by Eastern Zinc Corp. and located in the Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) in northern New Brunswick (Figure 1). The BMC is one of the most prolific base metal mining districts in Canada that hosts over thirty volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits, as well as dozens of mineral showings (source: NBDNRE Open File 2000-9). Numerous airborne geophysical surveys employing electromagnetic and magnetic methods have played a key role in the discovery of VMS deposits in the BMC, including assisting in the discovery of the Brunswick No. 12 mineral deposit (source: NBDNRE Open File 2000-9). The Brunswick No. 12 mine was one of the world’s largest underground zinc mines and produced 137 million tonnes grading 8.74% zinc, 3.44% Pb, 0.37% Cu, and 102 g/t Ag between 1964 and 2013 (source: New Brunswick Department of Energy and Resource Development, Brunswick No. 12 mine production statistics).

The Eastern Zinc BMC properties include other potential VMS mineral occurrences discovered and drilled by previous operators including the former Wedge mine, West Wedge, Tribag, Essex and A’Hearn targets. The Satellite and Mowatt targets are located adjacent to the former Heath Steele mine. The BMC properties also include the LBM mineral trend where several discoveries were made by previous operators in the region in volcano-sedimentary rocks extending 5 km west and northwest from Trevali Mining Corp’s Halfmile deposit.

Cautionary Notes and Qualified Person Statement

This news release contains scientific and technical information with respect to adjacent or similar mineral properties in the Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC), which the Company has no interest in or rights to explore. Readers are cautioned that information regarding VMS mineral deposits and mineralization on adjacent or similar properties is not necessarily indicative of the presence of a VMS deposit and mineralization on the Company’s properties in the BMC.

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release was prepared by, and approved by Paul Ténière, P.Geo., President & CEO of Eastern Zinc Corp, who is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Ténière has verified the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release by reviewing and referencing published scientific papers and government reports related to the Bathurst Mining Camp that outline its geology and structure, mineralization potential, deposit style, and past production history.

