Come Back Daily to Open First CBD Store in TurnStyle Underground Market

NYC’s Most Trusted CBD Retailer Will Join Array of Eateries, Shops, Vendors and Pop-ups that Lead to the 59th St-Columbus Circle Subway Station this September

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Come Back Daily, New York City’s most trusted experiential CBD retail store with locations in Tribeca and the East Village, announce it is opening the first CBD pop-up storefront in the TurnStyle Underground Market on the Upper West Side on September 6th. Come Back Daily will be Joining the variety of independent shops, pop-ups and vendors on the 325-foot-long passageway leading from 57 St-8 Av to the A, B, C, D and 1 train platforms.



Come Back Daily offers a stress-free space where people can learn about, buy and use CBD-infused products, including tinctures and topicals from brands that meet specific requirements and are third-party lab tested to assure quality.



Come Back Daily Co-founder Steven Phan said, “TurnStyle is a modern market, as well as a lively shopping and dining destination for not only for commuters but also locals and tourists we well. We could not think of a better place to introduce our selection of products.”



TurnStyle is an underground marketplace featuring food, beverage, and retail shops. Leading the movement to make urban public space dynamic and engaging, TurnStyle brings choice, convenience and a modern, clean design to the more than 100,000 daily commuters who frequent this Midtown Manhattan hub.



Columbus Circle is one of the busiest commuter centers in New York City, and nobody knows commuter stress like New Yorkers,” said Come Back Daily Co-founder Waseem Ghattas. “We want people to be able to take a moment, relax and destress from their hectic commute and look forward to being a CBD educational resource for them.”



“We are excited to have Come Back Daily join over 40 businesses at Turnstyle,” said Turnstyle SVP of Development Jonathan Greenberg. “More than 100,000 commuters come through our retail market and they will make a great addition as we continue to build dynamic and engaging urban space.”





About Come Back Daily

Come Back Daily is a first of its kind CBD retail hub that allows people to try products in-store, learn through educational sessions led by cannabis influencers and experience CBD in a variety of wellness programming, including as yoga and meditation classes. Founded by Steven Phan and Waseem Ghattas, their mission is to combat the negative stigma and misinformation surrounding the cannabis plant and enlighten consumers about CBD’s many healing properties and benefits. Come Back Daily currently has locations in Tribeca, East Village and Columbus Circle.



About TurnStyle

Opening in April 2016 at the 59th Street Columbus Circle subway concourse, TurnStyle is an underground marketplace featuring over 40 food, beverage, and retail shops. Leading the movement to make urban public space dynamic and engaging, TurnStyle brings choice, convenience and a modern, clean design to the 100,000+ daily commuters who frequent this Midtown Manhattan hub. Spearheaded by project developer Susan Fine and Columbus Development LLC, TurnStyle features a mix of local small businesses and nationally recognized brands in its 27,000 square foot space. From organic coffee shops to a high-end pet store, TurnStyle will also host rotating pop-ups featuring artists, local food vendors and artisans.





Leland Radovanovic Come Back Daily 845-200-5249 leland@consciouscoms.com Rachel Margolin Come Back Daily 914-649-4133 rm@kristinphelan.com



