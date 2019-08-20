Muslim Group Launched ‘Abraham-Friend of God’ billboard campaign to coincide with the Muslim Pilgrimage to Mecca

Excellent Response from the riders in Chicago

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

(Chicago, IL 08/16/2019) -, GainPeace, a Muslim group based in the Oakbrook Terrace, IL, launched a 4-week campaign designed to educate fellow Americans about Prophet Abraham and the Muslim pilgrimage of Hajj, the journey to Mecca.

THE CAMPAIGN CONSISTS OF:

One billboard in Chicago highway Sharing of information about Prophet Abraham through books and brochures

BILLBOARD LOCATIONS:

Highway 294, going north, just before the O’Hare oasis

THE CAMPAIGN’S PURPOSE:

To inform Americans about the commonality between Islam, Christianity, and Judaism regarding Prophet Abraham.

To provide an opportunity for Americans to learn the true teachings of Prophet Abraham and Islam.

To highlight the season of the Muslim pilgrimage of Mecca this month, attended by about 3 million Muslims from around the world. About 25,000 Muslim Americans also traveled to Mecca this month and are returning this week

“Majority of Americans are uninformed about the true teachings of Islam and how much Islam has in common with other faith. These misunderstandings may lead to fear of the unknown, giving rise to hate attacks, discrimination, and Islamophobia. This campaign about Abraham is about educating and discussing the commonalities of various faiths, which can result in acceptance, understanding, and mutual co-existence. Thus, the Muslim community in Chicago has invested $6000 into this campaign,” Dr. Sabeel Ahmed, Executive Director, GainPeace Project.

Press Conference

WHAT: GainPeace Campaign - ‘Abraham-Friend of God’ billboards launched

WHEN: Wednesday, August 21, 10.30 a.m.

WHERE: 1 South 270 Summit Ave., Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181

“Previous educational campaigns of GainPeace have generated numerous calls of support and building of alliances with interfaith groups, minority groups, and neighbors.’ Dr. Sabeel Ahmed.

Dr. Sabeel also noted that there had been some recent biased incidents targeting Muslims in Chicago and across the nation, due to lack of information about Islam and Muslims.

Huffington Post: Trump’s Anti-Muslim Rhetoric is Fueling More Islamophobic Incidents http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/donald-trump-islamophobia_us_57687474e4b015db1bca5fb4

Christian Today: Islamophobia on Rise in the US, Report Says

http://www.christiantoday.com/article/islamophobia.on.the.rise.in.us.says.report/88900.htm

Washington Post: Anti-Muslim hate crimes are still five times more common today than before 9/11 http://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonkblog/wp/2015/02/11/anti-muslim-hate-crimes-are-still-five-times-more-common-today-than-before-911/

NBC News: Hate Attacks on Muslims in the US Spike After Recent Acts of Terrorism

http://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/hate-attacks-muslims-u-s-spike-after-recent-acts-terrorism-n482456

Upon request, GainPeace can arrange its staff to be available for interviews on the premises or in the studios of TV channels and radio stations.

Media personnel coming for the press coverage will receive

Media Kit which includes:

Folder with a USB drive which will contain high-quality images and video footage of the billboard Details about the campaign Brochures on Prophet Abraham Bios of the speakers who will speak at the press conference

---------------------------------------------------------

GainPeace is the outreach department of the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA). GainPeace’s goal is to educate fellow Americans about the fundamental teachings of Islam and to encourage dialogue, promote justice, and mutual understanding.

Media Contacts:

-------------- THE END -------------

Attachment

Sabeel Ahmed Gainpeace Sabeel@GainPeace.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.