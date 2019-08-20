Yamaha Bicycles Presents New e-Bike Class at Ride Santa Barbara 100

Yamaha Offering Spectator Demos, Participant Loans, and Comped Entries for Yamaha Power Assist Bicycle Riders

CYPRESS, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Bicycles , has partnered with the Ride Santa Barbara 100 (RideSB100) to sponsor the cycling event's first ever e-Bike class illustrating the performance, reliability and comfort designed into Yamaha Bicycles.



The new RideSB100 e-Bike class, presented by Yamaha Power Assist Bicycles, is open to all class one power assist bicycles, and Yamaha is stepping up to provide onsite demos for event spectators, while also working to make a number of Yamaha Bicycles available for registered riders to borrow for the 34-mile route.

Yamaha has also pledged to reimburse the entry fee for any registered owner of a Yamaha Power Assist Bicycle that completes their RideSB100 route on their own Yamaha Bicycle.

“Yamaha launched our first Power Assist Bicycle back in the ‘90s, and has invested decades of experience and ingenuity into refining the fitment, ride feel, performance, and reliability of our e-Bikes,” said Drew Engelmann, Yamaha Power Assist Bicycle Sales and Marketing Manager. “We look forward to giving new and longtime cyclists a firsthand opportunity to experience all of that in Santa Barbara this October.”

E-Bikes are the fastest growing segment in the cycling industry in large part because they have opened up cycling to more people and for more purposes. Now, as that popularity continues to grow, events like RideSB100 are giving e-Bike owners the opportunity to join fellow riders in a fun and exciting way – growing the cycling community and strengthening its voice in support of rider-friendly roads and cities.

“Santa Barbara is an amazing cycling community, and the area has some of the most beautiful, fun, and sometimes challenging roads in the country,” Engelmann said. “This will be a great venue to share our bikes and introduce the Yamaha Bicycle brand to more people.”

Yamaha’s UrbanRush and Wabash drop bar bikes are both great options for the event’s 100-mile and 100-km routes, while the CrossCore and CrossConnect commuter bikes will also do great on the 34-mile fun loop. With proper battery management, e-Bike riders are expected to have a fun and challenging experience alongside hundreds of other cyclists that participate in the event annually.

RideSB100 is a world-class cycling event along California’s central coast that will take place October 19, 2019. It offers four distinct routes from 34- to 100-miles all beginning and ending at Leadbetter Beach in Santa Barbara, California. Named one of “Nine American Centuries to Master,” by Outside Online, RideSB100 delivers one of the most scenic, fun and potentially challenging cycling experiences in the U.S.

Riders can learn more about the RideSB100 e-Bike class and register for the ride at RideSB100.com. All class one pedal assist electric bicycle riders are welcome on any of the four of the event’s routes including:

100-mile: An advanced ride featuring the Gibraltar Challenge, a grueling 3,000-foot climb in just 7-miles.

100-km + Gibraltar: For experienced riders who want to tackle the famous Gibraltar Challenge.

100-km: A friendly intermediate cycling experience featuring scenic coastal and mountain roads.

34-mile: A fun and scenic course for casual riders and weekend warriors.

Yamaha is the only manufacturer with 25-years of experience designing complete e-Bikes from frame to motor. Yamaha Motor Company, Ltd. (YMC) launched the world’s first electrically power-assisted bicycle in 1993 and has since produced more than 4 million drive units and sold more than 2 million Yamaha power assist bicycles. YMC supplies class-leading e-Bike Systems to select OEM partners worldwide.

Follow Yamaha Bicycles at www.facebook.com/YamahaBicycles , www.twitter.com/YamahaBicycles , and www.instagram.com/YamahaBicycles . #YamahaWabash and #YamahaBicycles

View Yamaha’s full line of Power Assist Bicycles at www.YamahaBicycles.com and find a local retailer at Yamaha’s dealer locator .

Follow the RideSB100 at www.facebook.com/RideSB100 , www.instagram.com/RideSB100 , and www.twitter.com/RideSB100 #RideSB100.

About Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in outdoor recreation. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, Outboard Motors, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States. YMUS has a corporate office in Cypress, California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, as well as factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Further U.S.-based Yamaha companies include Skeeter Boats (Texas), G3 Boats (Missouri), Bennet Marine (Florida), Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana), and Kracor, Inc. (Wisconsin).

MEDIA CONTACT:

Van Holmes

For Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

van.holmes@specpr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94b6d592-c875-4ed3-8f69-e2b906bcedba

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c2efc11-f9be-4a9f-9ec6-4b2ce1b0339d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1511d9e-e72e-440e-8ac8-a0c76c546d64

