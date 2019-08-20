Armanino Names Talent Development Veteran Carol Ann Nash as Chief People Officer

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP , one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced Carol Ann Nash joined the firm as chief people officer (CPO) effective immediately. As CPO, Carol Ann works with firm leadership to plan and execute transformation in the firm’s workforce initiatives, including identifying and developing talent, leveraging technology, and creating simulation trainings and targeted programs for the future of the profession.



“As a firm that values entrepreneurial thinking and innovation, we’re investing in talent development by focusing on the future workforce and analyzing how we train, assess and build the advanced team of professionals in the industry,” said Matt Armanino, CEO at Armanino LLP. “Carol Ann leads the strategy behind a talent transformation essential to strengthening the firm and better servicing our clients, well into the future.”

In this position, Carol Ann plans to take a comprehensive approach beginning by identifying future skill sets in demand and utilizing those as a rubric to recruit new talent. It will also be used to assess current staff, accelerate career advancement within the firm and create a transformative workforce meant to navigate new, complex challenges in the marketplace and guide clients confidently into the future.

Carol Ann intends to leverage technology for targeted experiential learning, such as using industry simulation training as well as virtual and augmented reality. Her expertise will allow her to drive learning and development by evolving mentor and career-coaching programs and focusing on diversity and inclusion initiatives.

As CPO, Carol Ann serves on the firm’s diversity and inclusion committee, a group organized to create actionable policies to address disparities—from race, ethnicity, gender and sexual orientation to age, physical abilities and belief system—within the workforce. The firm formalized its commitment to these values as a signatory of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion Pledge.

Prior to joining Armanino, Carol Ann served as learning and organization effectiveness relationship director at Grant Thornton, director of learning design and development at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants and in a variety of roles at Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and AT&T. She received a master’s degree from University of Central Florida and bachelor’s degree from Florida State University. Carol Ann is an ICF-trained Authentic Leadership Coach.

To learn more about Armanino’s workforce philosophy, please visit: https://www.armaninollp.com/careers/ .

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP ( https://www.armaninollp.com/ ) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Stephens International Limited, one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group ( www.amfmediagroup.com ), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital ( www.intersectcapitalllc.com ), is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.

Kyle McGuire, AMF Media Group

925.790.2788

kyle@amfmediagroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.