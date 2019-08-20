Michael Horne Joins Swift Navigation as Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift ​​Navigation ​, ​​a San Francisco-based tech firm providing centimeter-accurate GNSS positioning technology for autonomous vehicles, today announced the most recent addition to its executive team. Michael Horne will lead Swift’s Sales Team as Executive Vice President, enhancing its worldwide presence.

Michael brings over 20 years of experience to this role, with expertise in commercial, marketing and operational strategy development, deployment—and management of—SaaS and Enterprise software product platforms. Prior to Swift, Michael had a 10-year tenure at Arm, most recently as chief of global sales and marketing for Arm's IOT Services Group (ISG), part of the SoftBank Group family. While at Arm, Michael was also Vice President of Asia-Pacific Sales, overseeing Arm’s meteoric growth in microprocessor IP sales in Asia. Having worked as a Strategic Advisor to the Swift CEO and Leadership Team over the past year, Michael has proven he is a strong fit with the team and the ideal candidate to fill this role.

“Swift Navigation is excited to welcome Michael to our executive team and we look forward to benefiting from both his experience in building and growing high-performance SaaS and IP sales teams that deliver, as well as his executive managerial expertise,” said Swift CEO, Timothy Harris. “Michael’s knowledge will continue to help build awareness and revenue of Swift’s full ecosystem of precise positioning products for use across automotive, mass market and autonomous applications.”

“I am thrilled to join Swift’s impressive GNSS technology and executive team who are transforming the market for precise positioning,” said Horne. “Swift has over 3,000 customers today and even more rapid growth ahead. The company is uniquely positioned to join up with industry leaders in automotive, logistics, rail, agriculture and construction where precise positioning and autonomy are crucial. I am excited to lead the global commercial team and help fuel Swift’s sales growth.”

Michael holds a BS in Computer Engineering from Washington State University and an Executive MBA from the University of Oregon and will be based out of Swift’s San Francisco corporate headquarters.

ABOUT SWIFT NAVIGATION

Swift Navigation , Inc. provides precise positioning solutions for automotive, autonomous vehicle, mobile and mass market applications. What began as the GNSS industry’s first low-cost, high-accuracy, real-time kinematic (RTK) receiver has evolved into a Swift Navigation ecosystem of positioning solutions for autonomous applications. From the nationwide GNSS corrections delivered from the cloud by the Skylark™ precise positioning service, the hardware-independent, integrated software solution that is the Starling® positioning engine to the centimeter-level accurate Piksi® Multi and ruggedized Duro® and Duro Inertial RTK receivers, Swift Navigation is enabling a future of autonomous vehicles to navigate and understand the world. Learn more online at swiftnav.com , follow Swift on Twitter @Swiftnav

Press Contact:

Molly Antos

Dadascope

molly@dadascope.com

847.848.2090

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/221f9ac9-a852-4130-8f79-68d2405f3b98

Michael Horne Joins Swift Navigation as Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales Swift Navigation today announced the most recent addition to its executive team. Michael Horne will lead Swift’s Sales Team as Executive Vice President, enhancing its worldwide presence.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.