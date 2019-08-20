DigitalOcean Adds MySQL and Redis to Managed Databases Offering

New offerings build upon the existing support for PostgreSQL, providing worry-free maintenance for three of the most popular database engines

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigitalOcean , the cloud for developing modern apps, today announced it has introduced Managed Databases for MySQL and Redis, the most popular open-source relational and in-memory databases, respectively. These offerings eliminate the complexity involved in managing, scaling and securing database infrastructure, and instead allow developers to focus on building apps.



Launched in February with PostgreSQL as its first offering, DigitalOcean’s Managed Databases service allows developers to create fully-managed database instances in the cloud. Leveraging DigitalOcean's hallmark simplicity, Managed Databases provides features like worry-free setup and maintenance, free daily backups with point-in-time recovery, standby nodes with automated failovers, end-to-end security and scalable performance.

“With the additions of MySQL and Redis, DigitalOcean now supports three of the most requested database offerings, making it easier for developers to build and run applications, rather than spending time on complex management,” said DigitalOcean’s Senior Vice President of Product Shiven Ramji. “The developer is not just the DNA of DigitalOcean, but the reason for much of the company’s success. We must continue to build on this success and support developers with the services they need most on their journey toward simple app development.”

DigitalOcean selected MySQL and Redis as the next offerings for its Managed Databases service due to overwhelming demand from its customer base and the developer community at large. MySQL, an open-source relational database, is the most commonly used data technology among developers1 and the most widely adopted by DigitalOcean users. Redis is an open-source, in-memory data structure store, used as a database, cache and message broker. Redis is one of the top three most adopted data technologies in use among DigitalOcean’s customers and considered the “most loved” database among developers according to the 2019 StackOverflow survey.2

“Managing databases in the cloud is a complex but critical part of building production-ready apps,” said Liam Eagle, research director, cloud, hosting and managed services, 451 Research. “DigitalOcean’s offering meets the demand in the market for flexible, API-supported managed database services. By adding MySQL and Redis support to the existing PostgreSQL offering, it now serves three of the most popular database engines in the industry.”

DigitalOcean’s Managed Databases for MySQL and Redis are now available in the New York, Frankfurt and San Francisco data center regions, with support for additional regions being added over the next few weeks. Offerings for other popular database engines and services will be released on a rolling basis. Read more about pricing here: http://digitalocean.com/pricing/databases .

Additional Resources

Read the blog post: https://blog.digitalocean.com/take-the-worry-out-of-managing-your-mysql-redis-databases/

Check out the product page: https://digitalocean.com/products/managed-databases

Read the tutorials on how to use DigitalOcean Managed Databases: https://www.digitalocean.com/resources/managed-databases/

1 Stack Overflow 2019 Developer Survey : Technology: I. Most Popular Technologies: Databases

2 Stack Overflow 2019 Developer Survey : Technology: II. Most Loved, Most Dreaded Most Wanted: Databases

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean and its Developer Cloud simplify modern app creation for new generations of developers — from individual developers to startups and SMBs. Its infrastructure and platform-as-a-service (IaaS and PaaS) solutions provide a “no DevOps required” experience, allowing developers to focus their energy on creating innovative software. By combining the power of simplicity, love for the developer community, an obsession for customer service, and the advantages of open source, DigitalOcean brings software development within technical and economic reach of anyone around the world. For more information, visit digitalocean.com or follow @digitalocean on Twitter.

Media Contact

Danny Casarella

Bateman Group for DigitalOcean

digitalocean@bateman-group.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.