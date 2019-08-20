Tech CU Hires Steve Shead as its Head of Technology

Shead to Drive Tech CU’s Long-Term IT Strategy

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech CU (Technology Credit Union) announced today that Steve Shead has joined the company as its new Head of Technology. He will be responsible for driving Tech CU’s long-term IT strategy and is well-versed in strategic planning, budget management, change management, cloud services, networks, information security, data management, negotiations and vendor management. Steve will also join Tech CU's Managing Committee.



“Steve’s deep and broad experience leading multiple technology functions, managing and developing top talent, and driving C-level strategy at a Board of Directors level made him the perfect person to lead the long-term IT strategy at Tech CU and a great addition to our Managing Committee,” said Todd Harris, CEO of Tech CU. “As the technology world continues to evolve at a rapid pace, Steve’s hire will ensure that Tech CU is poised to adapt to those changes quickly, efficiently, and securely.”

Steve has been in the IT field for more than 30 years, where he has established a strong track-record for collaborating cross functionally across the Enterprise to ensure his teams meet the company’s IT needs. Prior to joining Tech CU, Steve was the Vice President of InfoSec and IT at Grand Rounds, a SF-based healthcare navigation platform, where he led the Information Technology, Information Security and Helpdesk groups across three locations in the US.

“I am thrilled to join the Tech CU family and use my expertise to ensure that its members continue to have safe, secure, high-quality interactions with its technology,” said Shead. “This is an exciting time for Tech CU, and I welcome the opportunity to be part of its digital transformation.”

He has also held senior leadership positions at SugarCRM, Peet’s Coffee & Tea, CaféPress.com, and Snyaptics, Inc., among others.

Prior to joining Tech CU, Steve also authored an article which appeared in Betanews.com where he shared his thoughts on the art of motivating IT staff and ensuring engagement under high-growth pressure. To read the article click here: https://betanews.com/2019/03/30/workplace-motivation/ . For more information on Tech CU, visit www.techcu.com .

About Tech CU

Tech CU (Technology Credit Union) has assets in excess of $2.8 billion, making it one of the 20 largest credit unions in California. It serves more than 110,000 members throughout the San Francisco Bay Area — including employees of such companies as Tesla, eBay, Applied Materials, Nvidia and Facebook. As a federally insured not-for-profit organization, instead of maximizing profits to pay company stockholders, Tech CU invest its resources to deliver lower rates, outstanding service and member benefits. Founded in 1960 by the innovative employees of Fairchild Semiconductor, today Tech CU continues to be an industry leader, providing convenient and easy-to-use financial products for all stages of their members’ lives, including personal banking, wealth management, private banking, commercial lending and business banking. In 2019, Tech CU was named the best performing credit union in CA, and third top-performing credit union in the U.S. among 552 credit unions by S&P Global Market Intelligence for the second year in a row. To learn more, please visit: www.techcu.com.

