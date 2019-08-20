HD Voice Testing with High Density Analog Phone Simulator

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding the High Density 24-Port HD FXO VQuad™ which supports voice quality testing, echo testing, and multi-stage dialling along with other services for testing HD and SD voice over Analog / PSTN networks.



“GL’s VQuad™ 24-port HD FXO system is an all-in-one 2U rack supporting full call control and FXO special services on 24 FXO ports along with both Wide Band (WB) and Narrow Band (NB) Audio. VQuad™ HD FXO platform offers an automated, scripted, remote-access, multi-user, multi-protocol, and high capacity FXO test solution,” said Robert Bichefsky, Director of Engineering at GL Communications.

“In addition, the VQuad™ solution supports DTMF digits, single and dual-frequency tones, energy detection, and Fax emulation with Fax analysis. VQuad™ FXO services include Call Forwarding, Three-Way Calling, Call Waiting with Call ID, Call Transfer, and Call Hold. Tests include KPIs for Call Failure and Call Drop, One Way Delay and Round-Trip Delay measurements, and analysis of the incoming audio to determine if WB was sustained. In other words, the VQuad™ FXO solution provides full automation with enhanced scripting for testing multiple FXO ports for both functionality and voice analysis. When combined with the WebViewer™ Central System all results and events can be saved directly to a Central Database and accessed using the WebViewer™ (direct access to the database tables is also available).”

He further added, “The VQuad™ Command Line Interface (CLI) now supports remote accessibility and thus it facilitates controlling individual VQuad™ nodes located at various destinations. Also included is an API (SDK) for remote controlling the individual VQuad™ Nodes from within any application. The supporting commands include all Call Control functions as well as traffic generation/reception functions. Analysis is provided using GL’s Voice Quality Analysis (both POLQA and PESQ supported), Echo Measurement Utility (EMU), Fax Analysis , and Voice Band Analyzer (VBA).”

GL Communications Inc. is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and has over the years worked with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that help perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure 'quality and reliability' of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

GL core product development is backed by a strong team of R&D experts to match evolving market and technical challenges in a most cost-effective and innovative way.



