VelocityEHS Taking Technology & EHS Expertise to VPPPA National Conference

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, will host a series of interactive workshops and display recent software enhancements at the VPPPA 2019 Safety+ Symposium. Conference attendees will get a hands-on demonstration of VelocityEHS' latest product updates, including its completely redesigned MSDSonline chemical management solutions, Humantech ergonomics software with A.I., and new Industrial Hygiene product.



In addition to showcasing its new and improved technologies, VelocityEHS representatives will host a series of sessions to provide additional perspective into hazardous chemical compliance, emergency planning and root cause analysis, including:

Emergency Planning in the Age of Technology: Getting it Right

Presented by Greg Duncan, EHS content expert at VelocityEHS

Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

“Unsafe Behavior” and Other Myths: Fixing Your Root Cause Analysis

Presented by Greg Duncan, EHS content expert at VelocityEHS

Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

GHS/HazCom: The Game – Can You Pass the Compliance Test in 2019?

Presented by Glenn Trout, CEO of VelocityEHS

Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m.

“We build products for real people in difficult jobs and no time to spare so they can run best-in-class global health, safety and environmental programs,” said Glenn Trout, CEO of VelocityEHS. “We understand the obstacles EHS professionals face with the demands of a complex regulatory landscape, budget constraints and an increasingly diverse workforce. That’s why we are changing the EHS software game by pairing cutting edge technologies like AI, motion capture, voice to text, video capture and barcode scanning with the best user experience in the industry. It’s all about helping our customers reach their EHS goals faster, by getting their people home safely at the end of the day.”

Conference attendees are encouraged to visit the VelocityEHS booth (129) to learn how its easy-to-use software simplifies complex EHS activities and engages workers. VelocityEHS’ completely redesigned award-winning MSDSonline chemical management software helps users better understand their chemical risks, manage product inventories and meet complex regulatory reporting requirements. The recent addition of VelocityEHS’ Emergency Response Services are also now available through the company’s acquisition of ChemTel.

Other enhancements include VelocityEHS’ new Industrial Hygiene solution, which empowers employees at all levels to more effectively manage their IH sampling program, and the company’s new easy-to-use Humantech ergonomics software, which harnesses artificial intelligence and computer vision to help accurately assess jobs for musculoskeletal disorder risks.

The VPPPA 2019 Safety+ Symposium takes place August 27-30, 2019 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. For more information, visit www.vpppa.org/symposium .

To learn more about the full suite of award winning VelocityEHS products and services, visit www.EHS.com .

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 18,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions, and unparalleled customer support. We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software platform. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed based on industry best-practice principles to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts, and earning leading scores in the Verdantix 2019 Green Quadrant Analysis and 2017 NAEM EHS & Sustainability Software Ratings Report, VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; and Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com .

