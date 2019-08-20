Axcient Launches Tech Series Events for MSPs

Value-Added Education for Partners

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient , a leader in business availability and cloud migration solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced the launch of its tech series events, taking place in 12 cities across the country before the end of 2019. The interactive, education events will take place during the lunchtime hour and provide partners with access to Axcient’s Sales Engineers, industry-leading MSP technicians for an opportunity to share best practices, and the tools to successfully drive more profitability for business.



“Axcient is focused on helping partners gain more education and networking opportunities so they can discover new ways to automate their businesses,” said Angus Robertson, chief revenue officer at Axcient. “In the tech series, we will highlight industry best practices, share Axcient’s latest technology innovations, and provide demos and hands-on training for learning opportunities.”

Custom-built for MSPs and their technicians, Axcient’s tech series is kicking off on August 27th in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; August 28th in Fort Worth, Texas; and August 29th in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. To attend one of these events, click here . To learn more about our tech series events, please click here .

Find out more about Axcient at www.axcient.com .

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability and cloud migration solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The Axcient Business Availability suite—which includes Replibit , BRC , CloudFinder , Anchor , Fusion , and the Axcient Cloud —enables MSPs to build secure technology stacks for their customers. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches , human error and natural disasters . For more information, visit Axcient at www.axcient.com .

Media Contact

Amanda Lee

ARL Strategic Communications for Axcient

(727) 272-0781

pr@axcient.com



